Bears Get Surprisingly Good Caleb Williams News 3 Hours Before Packers Game

The Chicago Bears go for their third win in a row Sunday when they face their traditional rivals, the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

In the Bears’ two consecutive wins, each has come with a different backup quarterback under center — Case Keenum against the Philadelphia Eagles and then, last week, Tyson Bagent for the win over the New York Jets.

But just three hours before scheduled kickoff against the Packers, the Bears got some surprisingly good news about their injured No. 1 quarterback, the top overall draft pick in 2024, Caleb Williams.

Williams threw passes and worked on footwork at Lambeau Field on Sunday morning, three weeks after straining a hamstring.

With Bagent already named the starter against Green Bay, the pregame workout appeared to raise the chances that Williams could reclaim his starting role as soon as next Sunday in Atlanta against the Falcons.

“He’s still working his way back from a hamstring injury. But, yes, he looks pretty good here,” CHGO Sports‘ Adam Jahns wrote while observing Williams on-field throwing session.

Green Bay is not expected to face Williams today, and Chicago is aiming for a return next week, according to ESPN reporter Rob Demovsky.

About 90 minutes before kickoff, the Bears ended any possible suspense, announcing that Williams was on the inactive list for the Packers game.

Friday marked Williams’ first official practice since the injury. He stretched and jogged with the other quarterbacks in a limited role at Halas Hall, according to a Chicago Sun-Times report.

“Every couple of days we’re getting a throwing protocol in and making sure there are no setbacks. So far, so good,” Bears coach Ben Johnson said Friday, as quoted by the Sun-Times.

CHICAGO BEARS 2026 SCHEDULE Soldier Field, Chicago, IL • Record: 3-1 REGULAR SEASON — RESULTS WK Date Opponent Result W-L 1 Sun, Sep 13 @ Carolina Panthers W 59-37 1-0 2 Sun, Sep 20 vs Minnesota Vikings L 9-3 1-1 3 Mon, Sep 28 vs Philadelphia Eagles W 27-7 2-1 4 Sun, Oct 4 vs New York Jets W 23-12 3-1

REGULAR SEASON — UPCOMING WK Date Opponent Time (PT) TV 5 Sun, Oct 11 @ Green Bay Packers 10:00 AM Fox 6 Sun, Oct 18 @ Atlanta Falcons 10:00 AM Fox 7 Thu, Oct 22 vs New England Patriots 5:15 PM Prime Video 8 Mon, Nov 2 @ Seattle Seahawks 5:15 PM ESPN 9 Sun, Nov 8 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5:20 PM NBC 10 BYE WEEK 11 Sun, Nov 22 vs New Orleans Saints 10:00 AM Fox 12 Thu, Nov 26 @ Detroit Lions 10:00 AM CBS 13 Sun, Dec 6 vs Jacksonville Jaguars 10:00 AM Fox 14 Sun, Dec 13 @ Miami Dolphins 10:00 AM CBS 15 Sat, Dec 19 @ Buffalo Bills 5:20 PM CBS 16 Fri, Dec 25 vs Green Bay Packers 10:00 AM Netflix 17 Sun, Jan 3 vs Detroit Lions 1:25 PM Fox 18 TBD (Flex Game) @ Minnesota Vikings TBD TBD @ = road game, vs = home game • Week 18 date, time and network to be determined (flex scheduling) • Thanksgiving: Nov. 26 at Detroit • Christmas Day: Dec. 25 vs. Green Bay

Caleb Williams Hamstring Recovery Timeline

Williams strained his right hamstring Sept. 20 in a 9-3 Week 2 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field. He was running left with the ball when his leg gave out with no defender near him, and trainers loaded him onto a cart.

Doctors view a Grade 2 strain as a typical three-to-four-week absence, according to CBS Sports.

“This guy’s a little bit different than the average human being,” Johnson said earlier this week, as quoted by CBS Sports. Johnson has kept the designation for Williams as week-to-week, holding him off the injured reserve list.

“He’s right on track,” Johnson said Friday, as quoted by the Tribune. Williams has missed eight practices.

Chicago is 3-1. Bagent left the Minnesota game with a concussion, so third-string Case Keenum started Week 3 and led a 27-7 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Bagent returned for Week 4 and completed a career-high 73.5% of his passes in a 23-12 victory over the New York Jets.

Williams is listed as questionable for Sunday, but Johnson named Bagent the starter Monday, making this Bagent’s second straight start.

Chicago Bears’ Caleb Williams Stats and Career Background

Williams opened 2026 by completing 21 of 29 passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-37 win at Carolina. Against Minnesota he finished 15 of 26 for 138 yards with one interception before leaving. Through two games he has completed 65.5% of his passes for 407 yards and totals 514 yards and four touchdowns, according to StatMuse.

A five-star recruit from Washington, D.C., Williams committed to Oklahoma in July 2020 and took over as the Sooners’ starter in October 2021 during a 55-48 comeback against Texas, according to FOX Sports. He followed coach Lincoln Riley to USC, set school single-season records with 4,537 passing yards and 42 touchdown passes, and won the 2022 Heisman Trophy.

Born Nov. 18, 2001, Williams went No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and signed a four-year, $39.49 million contract with Chicago that July. He absorbed 68 sacks as a rookie, the most since David Carr in 2005, then led the Bears to the playoffs in 2025.

The Bears play at Atlanta next Sunday and host the New England Patriots on Thursday, Oct. 22.