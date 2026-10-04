Ben Johnson’s Calm Logic Keeps Overriding the Noise

Most coaches would have just stuck with Case Keenum. After a near-perfect Monday Night Football performance — 247 yards, three total touchdowns, and a 27-7 win over the previously unbeaten Eagles in his first start in more than 1,000 days — riding the hot hand felt like the obvious move. Ben Johnson didn’t make it easy to predict. He sat on the decision for days, and Tyson Bagent is starting against the Jets anyway. That’s Ben Johnson’s calm logic in a single week: gather the information, let the noise run its course, and still land on the plan the process pointed to.

Ben Johnson’s Calm Logic Survived Real Pressure This Week

This wasn’t a snap call. Johnson left the quarterback competition open through midweek, telling reporters as late as Friday, “We’ll find out on Sunday.” By Wednesday he’d quietly locked in the decision — “The direction’s already been made, so we’ll be in good shape for Sunday” — but he never let that show publicly, and Chicago reportedly built out a full backup game plan for Keenum anyway in case Bagent wasn’t ready. The pressure to go the other way was real, too. Former Bears lineman Kyle Long went public, arguing Bagent “earned the backup spot” and that keeping Keenum in would “send the wrong message”. Johnson’s answer never changed. “There was a reason why Tyson ended training camp as our No. 2 quarterback,” he said after the Eagles win, repeating the same line nearly word for word four days later.

That’s not stubbornness. It’s a coach treating a quarterback decision the same way he treats everything else — gather the information, weigh the variables, and don’t let one emotional data point override the larger body of work.

The Same Logic Shows Up Across the Roster

The pattern isn’t limited to quarterback. Earlier this week, Chicago elevated practice-squad defensive end Marcus Davenport specifically because Dennis Allen already knew what he looked like at his best, not because a name suddenly felt right. On fourth down, Johnson has stayed aggressive even when it backfires — he went for it six times in January’s wild-card win over Green Bay, converted just twice, and still defended the approach afterward rather than second-guessing it, calling it a deliberate strategy tied to maximizing possessions, not a reaction to how the last call worked out. The common thread is calm calculation instead of reaction, and it fits a young roster that’s still finding its identity while Caleb Williams recovers from his hamstring injury. Consistency in process gives players clear expectations even when the names around them change week to week.

Why This Approach Matters Against the Jets

Against New York, the same steady approach is on display again. Johnson isn’t chasing last week’s story — he’s playing the quarterback who got the full week of first-team reps, trusting the plan built in practice, and adjusting only when the evidence actually demands it. In a league full of coaches who bend to whatever narrative is loudest that week, that discipline stands out. Chicago didn’t ignore what Keenum did against Philadelphia. They just refused to let one outstanding night rewrite a plan built over months. That’s Ben Johnson’s calm logic at work — and it’s one of the clearest reasons this team feels different under his leadership.