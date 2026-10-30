Bears’ Ben Johnson, Ryan Poles Break Silence on Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Chicago Bears are making it clear that the trade for Jeffery Simmons was about more than adding another talented defensive lineman. Following the blockbuster trade with the Tennessee Titans, head coach Ben Johnson and general manager Ryan Poles shared their initial thoughts on bringing the three-time AP All-Pro to Chicago, emphasizing his production, leadership, and impact on the entire organization.

The Bears gave up their 2027 and 2028 first-round picks, along with a 2027 fourth-round selection, to acquire Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick. It’s significant draft capital, but Chicago is getting one of, if not the best, defensive tackles who is still under contract through 2030.

Bears GM Ryan Poles, Ben Johnson Share Initial Thoughts on Jeffery Simmons

The Bears officially announced the acquisition of Jeffery Simmons on October 29th around 8:30 PM Eastern Time, with Ryan Poles and Ben Johnson releasing statements about their newest addition.

Poles welcomed Simmons and his family to Chicago while expressing his appreciation for the Titans’ cooperation throughout the negotiations.

“We are excited to welcome Jeffery Simmons and his family to Chicago. We extend our gratitude to the Tennessee Titans and Mike Borgonzi for their partnership and collaboration throughout this process. We are fortunate to have the opportunity to add a player, and a human, like Jeffery to our team, and we look forward to Jeffery’s leadership and command as we continue to work toward sustained success.”

Johnson also highlighted Simmons’ reputation around the NFL, pointing to his ability to impact games as both a run defender and pass rusher.

“Jeffery is one of the most respected players in the National Football League. Jeffery has proven to be one of the most impactful run defenders and disruptive pass-rushers in the NFL, and yet, through his leadership, Jeffery will have the opportunity to create a positive impact across our entire team. We look forward to the work ahead.”

Simmons has started 104 of 106 regular-season games since Tennessee selected him 19th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft (availability is the best ability, right?). He’s accumulated 414 total tackles (72 for loss), 46.5 sacks, 31 passes defensed, and nine forced fumbles.

He’s worth the major investment.

Simmons’ Production Shows Why the Bears Made the Trade

While Ben Johnson and Ryan Poles emphasized Jeffery Simmons’ leadership, his statistical production provides perhaps the strongest explanation for why the Bears were willing to trade two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder.

Per ESPN metrics, Simmons ranks 1st among all qualified defensive tackles in pass rush win rate (27%) through Week 7. According to NFL data, here’s where he ranks among all DTs since 2025:

15.0 sacks (1st)

23 tackles for loss (1st)

85 pressures (tied-1st)

28 pressures after double team (1st)

31 quick pressures (1st)

6 turnovers caused by pressure (1st)

9.5 sacks on 3rd down (1st)

The Titans understand how valuable Simmons was to the organization, and that’s why general manager Mike Borgonzi said the trade was a hard decision to make.

“It was hard. It was really hard. I don’t think Jeff wanted to leave here, you know? I thanked him for everything he’s done here on and off the field. It’s a really hard conversation here. And I think it’s also a great opportunity for him too. To go someplace here and have an opportunity to compete now for the Super Bowl.”

Poles and Johnson have made their intentions clear with the trade for Simmons. It’s time to win a Super Bowl.