Will Caleb Williams Play Sunday vs. Falcons? Bears Announce New Injury Update

Will Caleb Williams return to the Chicago Bears‘ starting lineup Sunday, Oct. 18, against the Atlanta Falcons? The quarterback has missed three consecutive games because of a hamstring injury, but a new practice update from Chicago offers encouraging signs about his potential return for the Week 6 matchup.

Williams practiced at full speed for the second straight day Thursday, moving the Chicago Bears closer to a Sunday return against the Falcons.

Coach Ben Johnson has not named a starter, leaving open whether the Bears quarterback returns from a Grade 2 hamstring strain on a short week. Williams was listed as a full participant on the Bears’ estimated Wednesday practice report and was subsequently reported to have participated fully Thursday, marking further progress in his recovery. However, the Wednesday designation came from a walkthrough, and his practice participation alone does not guarantee that he will start against Atlanta. The Bears’ final injury report and any announcement from Johnson will provide additional clarity on his availability.

Williams is positioned to start in Atlanta after back-to-back full days, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Williams moved well throughout the session, according to FOX Chicago reporter Devan Kaney.

CHGO Bears posted video of Williams working out, captioned “QB1 gettin’ loose.”

CHICAGO BEARS — INJURY REPORT Week 6 • Thursday Report • Bears at Atlanta Falcons Pos Player Injury Wed Thu DID NOT PRACTICE LB T.J. Edwards Hamstring DNP DNP LB Keyshaun Elliott Quadriceps DNP DNP DL Grady Jarrett NIR (Rest) — DNP RB Kyle Monangai Thumb / Toe DNP DNP DL Dayo Odeyingbo Quadriceps DNP DNP OL Joe Thuney NIR (Rest) — DNP LIMITED DB Tyrique Stevenson Sr. Hip Limited Limited FULL DB Kyler Gordon ^ Calf Full Full QB Caleb Williams Hamstring Full Full * Wednesday participation was estimated (walk-through). ^ Reserve/PUP — 21-day practice window. NIR = Not Injury Related. Game Status designations to follow Friday report. Source: Chicago Bears official injury report.

Caleb Williams Starting Status for Chicago Bears

“It’s still fluid. But I feel good about the plan that we have in place at this point,” Johnson said at Halas Hall, according to Shaw Local reporter Michal Dwojak.

Williams does not yet know whether he will play against Atlanta.

“Have to go through a bunch of medical protocols,” Williams said, according to reporter Sean Hammond, in Williams’ post-practice media session.

Full participation does not guarantee a start.

“First and foremost, health is the No. 1 priority for all three guys,” Johnson said Wednesday, referring to Williams, Tyson Bagent and third-stringer Case Keenum.

“We want whoever is out there to have a good rapport with the offensive line, with the operation, with our pass catchers,” Johnson said. Chicago did not find that rhythm in Sunday’s 31-7 loss to Green Bay, Johnson acknowledged.

The Bears face the New England Patriots on Thursday night, four days after the Falcons game. That turnaround leaves little recovery time for a quarterback coming off a hamstring injury.

Hamstring strains also carry a high reinjury risk during sprints, cuts and scrambles. Soft-tissue injuries can feel sound in practice until game speed exposes them.

The Bears have not detailed how first-team repetitions are divided among the three quarterbacks this week. Johnson did not commit earlier in the week to who would work with the starters if Williams were limited.

Caleb Williams Injury Timeline and Chicago Bears Stakes

Williams hurt his hamstring in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 20, pulling up in the fourth quarter while rolling left. The non-contact injury left him unable to bear weight, and he left on a cart.

The injury was diagnosed as a Grade 2 partial tear, with a typical recovery window of three to four weeks. The Bears did not place him on injured reserve.

Williams missed the Philadelphia Eagles game, which Keenum started, and the New York Jets and Packers games with Bagent as the starter. Bagent was benched for performance reasons during the game in Green Bay.

A return would put the Bears’ starter back on the field after an offense that Johnson said lacked rhythm in Sunday’s loss. Williams has not played since leaving the Vikings game on a cart.