Bears’ Caleb Williams Sends Two-Word Message on Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Chicago Bears made one of the biggest moves of the NFL trade deadline on October 29th, acquiring Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons in a blockbuster deal that could dramatically change the team’s defensive outlook.

However, the Bears’ latest addition also caught the attention of quarterback Caleb Williams, who sent a two-word message following the trade.

Williams and the Bears’ offense will now benefit from a defense that has added one of the league’s premier interior pass rushers. While the quarterback’s message was brief, it reflected the excitement surrounding a move that could have major implications for Chicago’s Super Bowl aspirations.

Caleb Williams Reacts to the Bears Trade for Jeffery Simmons

Following the blockbuster trade, Williams shared a two-word message on Instagram about Simmons: “ Goodmorning world”

His reaction comes as the Bears make a significant investment in improving their championship chances. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago acquired Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick from Tennessee in exchange for its 2027 and 2028 first-round picks and a 2027 fourth-round selection.

The price is substantial, but Simmons’ production helps explain why Poles was willing to part with multiple premium selections. Through Week 7, Simmons ranked first among qualified defensive tackles in pass rush win rate at 27%, according to ESPN metrics. He had also recorded 24 solo tackles, four sacks, 14 hurries and 24 total pressures this season, per Pro Football Focus.

At just 29 years old, Simmons brings both an established track record and several seasons of potential high-level production to Chicago. He has accumulated 46.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and 30 pass deflections throughout his NFL career.

The financial commitment is another important consideration. Simmons signed a three-year, $105.8 million extension in June and is under contract through 2030. His scheduled compensation includes $7.9 million in 2026, $26.9 million in 2027, $29.8 million in 2028, $28 million in 2029 and $32 million in 2030, according to Spotrac’s Mike Ginnitti.

Bears Pivoted From DeForest Buckner Before Landing Simmons

NFL insider Jordan Schultz provided additional insight into how the Jeffery Simmons trade came together, revealing that Chicago initially pursued another prominent defensive tackle before ultimately landing Tennessee’s star.

“The Bears, according to multiple sources, made a push for DeForest Buckner as well, but didn’t feel comfortable with the draft capital Indy wanted,” Schultz wrote on X.

“Instead, they then pivoted to arguably the best DT in football in Simmons, with the feeling that he changes the entire complexion of the defense and makes them a bona fide Super Bowl threat. After hearing from as many as 3 other teams inquiring on Simmons, the Titans simply felt that Chicago’s offer had reached a price where ‘we could not say no anymore.'”

The Bears have made their intentions clear. They believe Simmons can help transform the defense and elevate the team into championship contention.