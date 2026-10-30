Bears Announce Colston Loveland Injury News Before Seahawks Game

The Chicago Bears may have a Colston Loveland injury problem brewing as they prepare for Monday Night Football against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8.

The Bears officially added Loveland to the injury report with a neck injury and listed him as a limited participant for their second practice of the week on Friday, October 30.

Loveland practiced without limitations or injury designation during Thursday’s first official practice, but his new injury listing raises questions about his Week 8 availability. He will have one more practice before the Bears must decide his game-day status.

Even if the Bears list Loveland as questionable on the final injury report, though, they could give him up close to game time on Monday night to decide whether he will play.

The Bears will kick off against the Seahawks at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday, November 2.

Colston Loveland Injury Absence Would Create Problems

Getty Chicago Bears tight ends Colston Loveland (84), Cole Kmet (85) and Sam Roush (87).

The Bears still have time before they must face the possibility of not having Loveland available against the Seahawks on Monday night. If they do rule him out with his neck injury, though, it would create substantial depth problems for them at tight end.

Chicago is already down one of its top two tight ends after shutting down veteran Cole Kmet exactly one week ago. Kmet injured his knee in Week 7’s win over New England, prompting the Bears to place him on season-ending injured reserve on October 23.

Without Loveland, the Bears would be extremely thin at the position.

The only other tight end on the Bears’ 53-man roster is third-round rookie Sam Roush, who has struggled in his limited opportunities through the first seven weeks. They could promote either Stephen Carlson or Qadir Ismail from the practice squad to add depth, but neither has anywhere close to the same production as Loveland or Kmet.

Perhaps Loveland’s neck injury won’t have much consequence in the end, but the Bears might want to figure out their Plan B for prime time in Seattle — just in case.

Bears News: Chicago Lists 5 Others on Latest Injury Report

Getty Chicago Bears linebacker D’Marco Jackson was downgraded to DNP at October 30’s practice.

Loveland was the only new addition to the Bears’ injury report on Friday, but the team also has five others listed with injuries ahead of their prime-time showdown in Week 8.

The Bears held out running back Kyle Monangai with his toe and thumb injuries for a second straight practice on Friday, seemingly increasing the chances that he will miss his fourth game. They also downgraded linebacker D’Marco Jackson (ankle) to a ‘DNP’ for Friday’s practice after limiting him in Thursday’s first session.

In the cornerback room, Bears rookie Malik Muhammad logged a second consecutive practice with limited participation on Friday as he works through a toe injury.

On an encouraging note, though, the Bears had both of their injured linebackers — veteran T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and backup Jack Sanborn (concussion) — practicing as full participants for a second consecutive practice on Friday.

Both missed Week 7’s game, but Edwards has missed two straight.