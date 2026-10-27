Bears Lose Out on Star $46 Million Pass-Rusher to NFC Rival in Trade

The Chicago Bears remain one of the heavyweight candidates to buy ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but the pool of pass-rushers from which they can select just got significantly smaller.

Tom Pelissero of The Ringer reported on Tuesday, October 27 that the San Francisco 49ers traded with the Indianapolis Colts for defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, who was on the Bears’ list of potential trade targets in the coming weeks.

“Reunion! The Colts are trading three-time Pro Bowl DL DeForest Buckner to the 49ers for a 2027 fourth-round pick, sources tell @ringer @netflixsports,” Pelissero posted to X. “Buckner came to San Francisco as the No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 [draft]. A decade later, he’s back.”

Bears Had Real Interest in Trade for Colts DT DeForest Buckner

It isn’t as if Buckner landing with another team is a death knell for the Bears’ trade deadline plans, let alone their season, but Jordan Schultz reported earlier this week that Chicago was in on talks for the three-time Pro Bowl/two-time All-Pro DT.

“I think we’re heading toward a very active NFL trade deadline. We could see anywhere from 12 to call it 20 trades, and two teams I’m watching very closely — the 49ers and Bears,” Schultz said during a conversation with Ryan Clark of The Pivot.

“I’ve heard both teams connected to several defensive players including rushers Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack, also DeForest Buckner. Along with some names who aren’t necessarily on the trade block,” Schultz continued. “I think both Chicago and San Francisco, they want to be aggressive, and I’d be shocked if they don’t make a move before the deadline.”

Bears May Have to Wait at Least Another Week for Khalil Mack Trade Verdict

The Niners made their move, at least one of them, to aid an incredibly injured roster heading into a much-needed bye week after San Francisco lost its first game of the season, which happened Sunday against the Falcons in Atlanta.

Chicago may not be far behind, though if Mack is the central focus now, which appears likely to be the case, the Bears may have to wait at least another week.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday morning that the Los Angeles Chargers, the league’s last winless team at 0-6, is holding strong to the position that they don’t want to trade any assets.

The team just passed through a bye week of its own, during which it relayed that message to Schefter. So logic dictates that the Chargers have to play, and perhaps lose, at least one more game before they acquiesce to what everyone else around the NFL already knows — that this season, for which L.A. had such high hopes, is all the way over with 11 games yet to play.

If Mack truly doesn’t become available, the Bears might be able to convince the Las Vegas Raiders to discuss a blockbuster deal for Maxx Crosby, though that is far riskier than a move for Mack given the size of Crosby’s deal and the fact that he’s under contract through 2029.

Mack, 35 years old and a former Defensive Player of the Year, is playing on a one-year deal and has no strings attached beyond the 2026 campaign.