Bears’ Jaylon Johnson Makes Candid Admission Before Seahawks Test

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson knows the noise isn’t going away. He has heard the criticism from fans, former players, and media analysts alike—and he isn’t pretending everything is fine. Ahead of Monday night’s matchup against Seattle, the Pro Bowler made a blunt admission about his recent play that could define how he responds on the field.

“I’ve just got to get it done,” Jaylon Johnson admitted to reporters when asked about his tackling issues. It is a striking confession from a player who built his reputation as one of the NFL’s premier lockdown corners—and who now faces the league’s most dangerous wideout.

Tackling Troubles Put Under the Microscope

Johnson offered no excuses for his recent tackling struggles, pointing directly to his angles, pursuit, and technique.

“There’s nothing that I can say as far as an excuse, a rhyme or reason. I’ve just got to get it done.”

Former Bears center Olin Kreutz took to social media to question why defensive players aren’t held to the same benching standards as offensive players who fumble. Meanwhile, advanced metrics reinforce why the debate has reached a boiling point. Film evaluation and game reports show Johnson allowing an opponent passer rating well over 100 while leading Chicago in missed tackles on the season. For a defender playing on a four-year, $76 million extension, the expectations are naturally sky-high.

Peanut Tillman’s Advice and Ben Johnson’s Standard

Perhaps the most notable feedback came from legendary Bears cornerback Charles “Peanut” Tillman, who urged Johnson to return to the fundamentals that made him an All-Pro.

Tillman’s Message: “If working hard and staying late and watching film… that’s what got you to that All-Pro status, maybe we need to get back to that,” Tillman advised, clarifying he wasn’t accusing Johnson of slacking off, but emphasizing a return to detail.

Johnson’s Response: Asked about Tillman’s comments, Johnson kept it short: “I don’t have anything to say to that.”

Head Coach Warning: Bears coach Ben Johnson delivered a clear message on playing time, reinforcing that starting spots remain merit-based. He highlighted defensive end Daniel Hardy as a prime example of a player earning snaps through production, serving a subtle warning across the entire defense.

With reserve cornerback Malik Muhammad battling a toe injury, Chicago’s secondary depth is already tested.

The Ultimate Test in Seattle

Johnson couldn’t ask for a tougher stage to bounce back. He goes head-to-head with Seattle wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who leads the NFL in receiving yards entering Week 8.

This is precisely the kind of marquee matchup where elite cornerbacks earn their money. Johnson didn’t need a long speech to address his critics—his admission was the first step. Monday night gives him the chance to answer them on the field.