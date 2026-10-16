Falcons DC Sends Strong Message on Caleb Williams Before Bears Game

The Chicago Bears are preparing for a challenging Week 6 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, but questions remain about whether quarterback Caleb Williams will be available to play.

While Williams continues working his way back from a hamstring injury, the Falcons are preparing as if they will face him.

Atlanta defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will get his first opportunity to face Williams if he does play on Sunday, and he made it clear that he understands the challenge Williams presents, delivering a strong message about the third-year signal-caller and his growing reputation around the league.

Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich on Caleb Williams: “He’s One of the Faces of the NFL”

Facing Caleb Williams for the first time presents an intriguing challenge for Jeff Ulbrich and Atlanta’s defense, and he shared his thoughts before the matchup, along with some high praise for No. 18.

“This is my first time going against him. …Now that I’ve gotten the opportunity to really study him, he’s not just the face of the franchise. He’s one of the faces of the NFL, of the league,” Ulbrich said regarding Williams. “It’s going to be a great challenge.”

That recognition speaks to the preparation required to defend Williams, with his ability to extend plays, escape pressure and create opportunities outside the structure of an offense.

Williams’ Status for Falcons Game Uncertain Despite Major Progress

Caleb Williams has been a full participant in practice this week, yet he made it clear that his participation in practice should not be interpreted as confirmation that he will play against the Falcons.

“Before you start asking, do not know if I’m playing yet. Have to go through a bunch of medical protocols, obviously have to get out there and practice, do the stress testing that you do when you’re trying to come back from injury or serious injury.”

Head coach Ben Johnson previously expressed confidence in Williams’ ability to recover, pointing to his determination and history of returning from injuries faster than expected.

“Here’s what I know: This guy’s a little bit different than the average human being,” Johnson said on Sept. 21. “I said that last night. I’ll double down on that. He gets back — he has in the past, a lot faster than what people can anticipate. I’m not putting a timeline on this. We’re going to say week-to-week.”

Williams, meanwhile, appears prepared to let the medical process determine his ability rather than rush back before he is ready.

“If I’m good to go, I’m good to go. If I’m not and we’re just not ready, then we got to wait.”

The hope is Williams is good to go this week, because it was not a pretty showing by both backup quarterbacks, Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum, in last week’s loss to the Green Bay Packers.