Bears Should Snag 6’5” ‘Rocket-Arm’ QB From Cowboys

The Chicago Bears have plenty to sort out after a 31-7 loss to the Green Bay Packers, and nothing was more alarming than the quarterback play. Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum combined for four turnovers, and neither gave Chicago much reason for optimism.

“We felt like we just wanted a little spark there,” Ben Johnson said in regard to his decision to bench Bagent in favor of Keenum. “Tyson, just could never feel like he got in a rhythm here today. We’ll look at why that was the case. Second interception happened, and we just felt like, ‘let’s give Case a chance out there and see if we get different results.'”

With neither backup delivering, general manager Ryan Poles may need to look elsewhere. One intriguing option is Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III.

Bears Should Look to Snag Cowboys QB Joe Milton III

Joe Milton III is currently on the Cowboys’ practice squad, which means any NFL team could sign him to its active roster. He’s appeared in just five regular-season games, but there’s a lot to like. At 6’5″, 236 pounds, he has a rocket arm and holds the highest throw power (99) rating on Madden for the second straight year.

The production backs up the tools, too. ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote:

“Milton, who served as Prescott’s backup in 2025, had an outstanding preseason, completing 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. The Cowboys praised the jump he made in understanding the offense and his improved accuracy. According to a source, the Cowboys did have some trade conversations regarding Milton before the cut down to the 53-man roster on Sunday.”

Best of all, Chicago wouldn’t have to surrender any draft capital to get him. That doesn’t mean Milton would take over as the starter if Caleb Williams isn’t ready to go next week, but he could develop into the Bears’ backup QB of the future, and he’d push Bagent and Keenum to raise their games in the meantime.

Latest Update on Caleb Williams

After the loss to Green Bay, Ben Johnson gave reporters an update on Caleb Williams, who was seen warming up and throwing the ball before the Packers game.

“He’s on track. We’ll see if that’s Atlanta or after. I think it’s going to be close.”

If Williams isn’t ready to go next week against the Falcons, the next opportunity will be on Thursday, October 22nd against the New England Patriots.

After what Bagent and Keenum put on tape against Green Bay, Bears fans will be hoping it’s sooner rather than later.