Bears Make Final Decision on Kyler Gordon, Elevate Big RB Before Packers Game

The Chicago Bears have announced a few intriguing roster moves before Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers, with the headliner being the decision not to activate cornerback Kyler Gordon, who was a full participant in practice all week.

That, along with activating linebacker Noah Sewell off the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) onto the 53-man roster and elevating 6’1″, 221-lb running back Zavier Scott from the practice squad, since Kyle Monangai will miss the game due to a turf toe injury.

“The Bears activated LB Noah Sewell off PUP onto the 53-man roster and elevated RB Zavier Scott from the practice squad,” ESPN’s Courtney Cronin posted on X. “Both Kyler Gordon and Shemar Turner were downgraded to OUT.”

Bears Make A Final Decision on Kyler Gordon

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen commented on Kyler Gordon earlier in the week, saying, “I think with any of these guys that are coming off the PUP list, to think that any of them would be ready to go in there and play 50, 60, 70 plays in a game, I think that would be unrealistic to think. With all of these guys, as we begin to get some of them back, I think the prudent action would be start to incorporate them in, and yet, don’t expect them to be full-time players initially on.”

When followed up with a question on Gordon’s buy-in since being back at practice, Allen responded with “I think it’s been more about what I’ve seen out on the practice field. I think he’s working hard. I think he’s competing out there on the practice field and that’s good to see. I’m excited about all these guys coming off the PUP list and what I think they can help and what I think they can bring to the table.”

For now, Gordon will wait to make his season debut another week. Perhaps he’ll be activated next week against the Atlanta Falcons.

Zavier Scott Could Have Key Role Against Green Bay

Noah Sewell likely won’t have a huge role on defense, especially since he’s coming back from the PUP list and will likely play primarily on special teams.

However, there could be a bigger workload in store for Zavier Scott than many expect.

He was snatched off the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad by Chicago after having a great 2026 preseason campaign, and him being a bigger back could be a great complement to D’Andre Swift.

It’ll be Swift, Scott, and Roschon Johnson as the three running backs available for Ben Johnson to use.