Bears Hint at Possible Return of $40 Million Starter Ahead of Packers Game

The Chicago Bears have cornerback Kyler Gordon back at practice as well as an open spot on their 53-man roster, circumstances that set the stage for the much-maligned starter’s return five weeks into the NFL season against the Green Bay Packers.

Gordon returned to the team last week after rehabbing his injured calf on his own. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen indicated that the plan was to ramp Gordon up. And beyond that, the CB’s physically unable to perform designation required him to miss the team’s home contest against the New York Jets in Week 4.

But Gordon was a full practice participant on Wednesday, October 7, according to the team’s injury report. Beyond that, some of head coach Ben Johnson’s comments to media members during his midweek press conference appear to have opened the door to Gordon’s return to action following a 2025 campaign in which soft-tissue injuries stole all but three games from the DB.

Gordon inked a three-year extension worth $40 million that makes him the highest-paid slot cornerback in the NFL. That deal kicked in beginning with Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Kyler Gordon Can Fill Bears’ Open Roster Spot Against Packers

The first relevant news from Johnson on Wednesday involved the status of the 53-man roster.

“#Bears have an open spot on the 53-man roster and they’re going to see how practice plays out during the week before making any move(s),” Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported via X.

“We’ve got a lot of things in flux with the roster and who’s going to be active here this week,” Biggs’ post continued, quoting Johnson.

Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic added more context, mentioning Gordon by name.

“Bears head coach Ben Johnson said they’ll make a decision at the end of the week if one or more of the guys on PUP who have been practicing (Kyler Gordon, Shemar Turner, Noah Sewell) will be ready to be activated for the Packers game,” Fishbain reported on social media.

Bears Defense Playing Inspired Football Across Impressive 3-Week Run

Chicago’s defense, while highly successful over the past three weeks, should still receive a boon by way of Gordon’s return — assuming it happens against the Packers.

The Bears have afforded just 29 points to their last three opponents combined across a 2-1 stretch, which might easily have been 3-0 if quarterback Caleb Williams didn’t pull up lame with a non-contact hamstring injury late against the Minnesota Vikings while scrambling near the end zone.

One must consider the opponents over that stretch: the Vikings without RB1 Jordan Mason while starting Carson Wentz on the grossest weather day league-wide through the first month of the season; the constipated and banged up offensive of the Philadelphia Eagles; and the hapless New York Jets who are currently 4-17 early into Year 2 of head coach Aaron Glenn.

Chicago’s offense, particularly its ability to dominate both opposing defenses and time of possession through the run game, has also done more than a few favors for the Bears defense by keeping the unit off the field. For instance, Chicago accounted for 34 first downs against New York last Sunday, while the Jets offense ran a total of just 32 plays in the game.

The Bears defense deserves credit for how it has performed to this point, but more pressure against better competition is in store, which renders the imminent return of Gordon a big deal to a banged up secondary that Chicago planned to lean on heavily in 2026.