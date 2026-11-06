Bears’ Malik Muhammad Doesn’t Hold Back on Jaylon Johnson Amid Struggles

Based on advanced metrics from the Pro Football Network, Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson is the second-worst DB in the NFL entering Week 9 — a fact most can see plainly simply by watching him play, including his teammate Malik Muhammad.

A fourth-round rookie, Muhammad is actually the Bears’ top-rated CB through eight games, though that may change once Kyler Gordon sees a big enough percentage of the defense’s overall snaps to qualify for a ranking.

Muhammad missed the Bears’ big win over the Seattle Seahawks on “Monday Night Football” with a toe injury, but he still spoke with FOX reporter Devan Kaney on Thursday, November 5 about Johnson’s struggles in Seattle, and really all year long.

“Yeah, he always stay with a positive mindset, he always asking questions, he always trying to see how he can get better,” Muhammad said. “But man, people don’t know, the cornerback position is super hard. Like, it’s one of the hardest positions.”

“I’m not giving him an out or anything,” Muhammad continued. “Obviously, he know he gotta play better. We all know he gotta play better.”

Jaylon Johnson Seeing More Targets, Giving Up More Yards Per Target Than Any Season in His Career

Johnson is a two-time Pro Bowler and a former second-team All-Pro currently playing in the third season of a four-year, $76 million contract. And at just 27 years old, his drop off this season has been fairly dramatic and relatively unexpected.

Teams have targeted Johnson more frequently than ever before, which is an indication that opposing offenses see him as vulnerable based on what they’re watching on tape and what QBs are seeing in real time on the field.

Johnson saw 78 targets come his way during his rookie campaign in 2020. Based on his current target rate of 4.75 per game, the CB will see 81 targets through 17 contests this season — assuming relative health. Johnson is surrendering 13.0 yards per target on the year, which is the worst total of his seven-year NFL career.

Bears Candidates to Make Trade for Cornerback Ahead of NFL Deadline

Given Muhammad’s current injury and Johnson’s current struggles, amid other concerns, the Bears are strong candidates to make a trade for a cornerback ahead of the November 10 deadline.

“The Bears have been linked to edge-rushers such as Khalil Mack, but a few league evaluators told me … that cornerback is becoming more of a need,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on Wednesday. “Washington’s Mike Sainristil is a name that has circulated this week, though I don’t get the sense the Commanders plan to trade him. An available corner such as the Eagles’ Riq Woolen for a Day 3 pick could make sense.”

ESPN’s Ian Rapoport reported this week that Chicago could also reunite with former starting cornerback Nahshon Wright, now a member of the New York Jets, who isn’t playing much for his new team in 2026. Wright had a breakout season with the Bears in 2025 and earned a Pro Bowl nod for his efforts.