Bears Top Suitors After $105 Million Edge-Rusher Reemerges as Trade Target

The Chicago Bears are hunting a deal for Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers ahead of the NFL deadline, according to multiple insider reports. But Las Vegas Raiders superstar defensive end Maxx Crosby is re-emerging yet again as a potential trade candidate after his team dropped its last four games.

Chicago was interested in Crosby during the offseason, and if they still want an edge-rusher after a 5-2 start in the Windy City, Crosby is the best player who could feasibly end up on the move.

Harrison Graham of “4 Verts” examined the likelihood of Crosby’s trade candidacy on Monday, October 26.

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“In Raiders fashion, they’ve lost four in a row. They just got blasted by the Rams, a team that was reeling coming into this past week. Now they’re 3-4,” Graham said. “Could this start to circulate again? Could this have some legs over the next couple of weeks in terms of the potential of trading Maxx Crosby?”

Raiders Face Tough Call on Whether to Shop Maxx Crosby

Adam Schefter of ESPN recently pushed the idea of a Crosby trade to the back burner, noting that it was Crosby who wanted to leave Las Vegas during the offseason but had a change of heart after a deal with the Baltimore Ravens for two first-round picks fell through in March over a failed physical.

Schefter called Crosby “the heart and soul” of the Raiders, who could move back to .500 with a victory over the New York Jets in Week 8. Las Vegas has a late bye this season in Week 13. The Raiders also have a tough schedule after the Jets with contests against the 49ers (road), Seahawks (home) and then back-to-back games at the Denver and Cleveland.

Should the Raiders move to 4-4, competing arguments will exist for the team to keep Crosby or trade him.

On one hand, Crosby gives Las Vegas its best chance to move through that four-game stretch and as a team still in contention for the playoffs. On the other hand, the defense is surrendering almost 36 points per game over its 0-4 run, which means Crosby’s presence hasn’t helped much.

If the Raiders are going to play themselves out of postseason contention over the next month anyway, moving Crosby now is the most sensical decision.

Eventually, Las Vegas will transition from Kirk Cousins to rookie QB and No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza, which will also probably factor into the equation based on whether the Raiders suspect Mendoza gives them a better or worse chance to make the playoffs in his first season as a starter.

Raiders Defensive End Maxx Crosby Poses Interesting Risk-Reward Potential for Bears

Crosby would be a huge swing for the Bears and almost certainly cost a first-round pick in a strong 2027 draft class, and then some. He is also under contract through 2029 on a $106.5 million extension that starts next season.

But if Chicago feels comfortable enough about the five-time Pro Bowler’s health and productivity potential moving forward, then the Bears’ chances to make another strong playoff run in the 2026-27 postseason constitute enough reason to look into the opportunity.

Trading for Mack would be a lesser move, but would also come with zero strings attached after this season, when the Bears could pursue a younger and/or less expensive pass-rusher than Crosby either by way of the draft or free agency.