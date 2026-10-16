Bears Get Big News on Key Starter Before Falcons Game in Week 6

The Chicago Bears are eagerly anticipating the potential return of quarterback Caleb Williams ahead of Week 6’s road game against the Atlanta Falcons, but he is not the only starter who could return during Sunday afternoon’s matchup.

Bears head coach Ben Johnson told reporters Friday that left tackle Ozzy Trapilo could potentially play his first snaps of the season against the Falcons.

“We think he’s really close. He’s really close,” Johnson said before October 16’s practice. “There’s a chance that he’s up this week.”

Trapilo isn’t listed on the injury report and therefore won’t have an injury designation for Sunday’s game, but the Bears could still wait until they announce their inactives 90 minutes before their 1 p.m. ET kickoff to make a final decision.

Ozzy Trapilo Remains Ahead of Schedule in Recovery

Getty Ozzy Trapilo (75) celebrates with quarterback Caleb Williams.

Trapilo is still working back from rupturing his patellar tendon in his left knee last January during the team’s wild-card playoff win over the Green Bay Packers, but he has made remarkable progress in what is typically a long-term recovery.

The Bears officially activated Trapilo off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on August 16 during training camp, roughly seven months after he sustained his injury.

Trapilo then came off the injury report entirely ahead of Week 3’s game with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, returning to practice without limitations less than nine months into his typical nine-to-12-month recovery.

If Trapilo returns against the Falcons, he will have returned in exactly 280 days.

Bears’ Offensive Line Has Been Strength –Again — in 2026

Getty Chicago Bears left guard Joe Thuney.

Chicago’s offensive line seemed to have high potential for disaster entering 2026.

Not only did the Bears have Trapilo — their ascending left tackle starter — facing a potentially season-long recovery, but they also lost Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman to an unexpected NFL retirement at age 26 just before the new league year.

The Bears made adjustments, signing Braxton Jones and Jedrick Wills Jr. at left tackle and acquiring centers Garrett Bradbury (trade) and Logan Jones (second-round pick), but the plan had potential for disaster after such a strong 2025.

Through five games, though, those worries are nowhere to be found.

The Bears have touted one of the NFL’s best offensive lines through the first five weeks of the regular season. According to ESPN, they have the fourth-best pass-block win rate (56%) and the 11th-best run-block win rate (74%) in the league.

Pro Football Focus has also continually ranked them in its top-5 offensive lines, even after a tough performance against the Packers in which even All-Pro right tackle Darnell Wright struggled more than usual.

In theory, Trapilo’s return should only help tighten things up more for the Bears, but they may stick to a rotation at left tackle between Trapilo and Theo Benedet — who has the sixth-best PFF run-block grade among tackles — for a bit.