Bears Announce Final Update on Caleb Williams’ Status Before Falcons Game

Everyone is wondering whether Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams will play on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, and it’s trending in the right direction for No. 18.

The Bears posted their final injury report of the week on October 16th, with Williams officially listed as questionable after having a week of full participation in practice.

Bears QB Caleb Williams Trending Towards Playing Against Falcons

Bears head coach Ben Johnson spoke on Caleb Williams’ road to returning as the team’s starting quarterback, saying, “I’m hopeful we’ll have more clarity at the end of the day today. He looked good yesterday for one practice, but we got to be able to stack a few back-to-back. He got some good work in on Wednesday, it’s part of the plan and he’s on track right now.”

Williams himself provided a vague update on Thursday, adding, “Before you start asking, do not know if I’m playing yet. Have to go through a bunch of medical protocols, obviously have to get out there and practice, do the stress testing that you do when you’re trying to come back from injury or serious injury.”

“If I’m good to go, I’m good to go,” Williams said. “If I’m not and we’re just not ready, then we got to wait.”

Sports personality Colin Cowherd believes Williams is using the hate he received from his reaction after sustaining the injury as motivation.

“He is online. He does keep receipts… I believe Caleb will be using this as fuel. Largely this story is over and he’s going to use it as motivation going forward.”

Regardless of the situation, the hope is Williams is, in fact, back on the field Sunday, because it was not a pretty outing for both backup QBs Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum.

Other Injury News

Caleb Williams isn’t the only player listed as questionable for Sunday’s game in Atlanta.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon, who’s been dealing with a calf and soft tissue injury, is also questionable and could make his 2026 season debut on Sunday. Tyrique Stevenson is also questionable due to a hip injury he sustained against the Green Bay Packers last week.

Unfortunately, a few notable Bears will not suit up on Sunday.

LB TJ Edwards — hamstring injury

DE Dayo Odeyingbo — quadricep injury

RB Kyle Monangai — thumb/toe injury

Not to mention that Montez Sweat is suspended for two games for violating the NFL’s Performance-Enhancing Substances Policy.

The Bears did elevate 2025 second-round pick Shemar Turner from injured reserve, but Chicago will be without both starting pass rushers.

It’ll be up to him, Austin Booker, Daniel Hardy, and Jamree Kromah to step up at edge rusher.