Bears’ Quenton Nelson Interest Should Set Up DeForest Buckner Trade Before Deadline

The Chicago Bears were among several teams interested in acquiring Indianapolis Colts star guard Quenton Nelson before the NFL trade deadline, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“The Packers, Bears and Eagles were among teams that showed varying levels of interest in Quenton Nelson, per source,” Fowler posted on X. “His market was strong.”

Nelson was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

That may ultimately benefit the Bears. Chicago already has established starters Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson at guard, making Nelson a less pressing need than an upgrade on the defensive line. With Indianapolis reportedly open to additional trades, Poles could now turn his attention toward defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, a proven veteran who could address a more significant roster need.

Bears Had Interest in Quenton Nelson, but Guard Wasn’t a Need

Fowler’s report that Chicago was among the teams interested in Quenton Nelson is good, in a sense, that general manager Ryan Poles is working the phone and exploring multiple avenues to improve the Bears before the trade deadline on November 10th.

However, the focus should primarily be on the defensive side of the ball.

Nelson’s talent isn’t the issue. The question was whether Chicago needed another high-profile guard badly enough to justify spending valuable draft capital on one.

This likely means Poles is talking to Colts interim general manager Ed Dodds on a potential trade for DeForest Buckner, who’s racked up 16 solo tackles, six sacks, 11 hurries, and 20 total pressures this season.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz added that the Colts are, in fact, actively shopping Buckner, and the Bears should be all over that.

More on DeForest Buckner and the Bears

On October 26th, Schultz said that he expects there to be around 12-20 trades, with the Bears and San Francisco 49ers as two teams who will be aggressive during the trade deadline.

“I’ve heard both teams connected to several defensive players including rushers Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack, also DeForest Buckner. Along with some names who aren’t necessarily on the trade block. I think both Chicago and San Francisco, they want to be aggressive, and I’d be shocked if they don’t make a move before the deadline,” Schultz said.

Buckner stands out as a particularly logical target for Chicago because of his experience, versatility, and ability to make an impact from the interior defensive line.

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper previously said the Bears would be a good fit for Buckner and projected his 2026 salary cap hit at approximately $6.5 million. The Bears could handle that, considering they have around $9.2 million in available cap, according to OvertheCap.com.

If Poles wants to make a meaningful addition before November 10th, Buckner would be a more sensible investment than Nelson.