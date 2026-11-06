Bears Breathe Sigh of Relief as In-Form OL Trends Toward Playing

The Chicago Bears revealed that offensive tackle Braxton Jones would remain on IR for the rest of the season on Wednesday.

And come Week 9’s bout against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers they could also be without another tackle in current starter, Theo Benedet.

Benedet suffered a shoulder injury against the Seattle Seahawks in Monday’s win, and on Wednesday did not practice at all. He was back at practice on Thursday, but only in limited fashion.

Keep an eye on Benedet. Limited today. https://t.co/ur0tWyJLS6 — Ben Devine (@Chicago_NFL) November 5, 2026

Theo Benedet Trending in Right Direction; Nothing Certain

Whilst this is good news, the Bears are not out of the woods yet. Shoulder injuries are commonly played through by offensive linemen, and him being limited on Thursday would likely suggest that there is a solid chance he will suit up this weekend.

Much will depend on what Benedet’s practice status looks like on Friday. If he is limited again on Friday, there is a good chance he plays but far from certain.

If he is fully practicing he will almost be certainly good to go. If he is DNP, then Chicago could be in some trouble.

Bears Likely to Be Able to Continue to Ease in Ozzy Trapilo

This news will certainly be a relief to the Bears’ coaching staff, who are still working fellow LT Ozzy Trapilo slowly back into full-time playing time as he continues his recovery from a torn patellar tendon in January.

In recent weeks, the combination of Trapilo not having gotten back to top form and Benedet proving himself to be a quality left tackle have meant that the second-year second round pick has barely had a look in at the position.

The rest of the Bears’ offensive line remains healthy, per the team’s injury report; only guard Joe Thuney was missing from practice due to having a veteran’s rest day coming into a slightly short week.