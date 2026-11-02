NFL Insider Leaks Quarterback Trade News Regarding Bears, Ravens

The Chicago Bears could have another trade decision to make before the November 10th deadline, and this time it involves a player who has generated interest from around the NFL. After surrendering two first-round picks and a fourth-round selection to acquire Jeffery Simmons from the Tennessee Titans, general manager Ryan Poles could have an opportunity to recoup some draft capital by moving backup quarterback Tyson Bagent.

The Baltimore Ravens have been dealing with significant injuries at quarterback, and a new report from NFL insider Jason La Canfora suggests Bagent has already emerged as their primary trade target. However, Chicago might not be willing to make a deal without receiving a worthwhile return.

Bears News: Ravens Reportedly Make Tyson Bagent Their Top QB Trade Target

Jason La Canfora reported that the Ravens have already contacted Chicago on November 1st about inquiring about Tyson Bagent, with multiple high-ranking NFL personnel executives identifying the Bears backup as Baltimore’s top pursuit.

“The Ravens top pursuit is Bears back-up quarterback Tyson Bagent, according to multiple high-ranking NFL personnel execs,” La Canfora wrote. “They have reached out to Chicago, but are in a desperate position, DeCosta already got fleeced trading a second-round pick for a concussed and suspect offensive lineman. Multiple league sources told me through the summer that the Bears were rebuffing all overtures for Bagent (who makes $4M this year and $4M next year), who they believe can be a valuable back-up in Ben Johnson’s system.”

La Canfora added that one NFL general manager told him this:

“Chicago doesn’t have to trade him. They like him … Wonder how hard they squeeze DeCosta?”

That comment by the GM puts things into perspective. Baltimore’s quarterback situation has created urgency, with Lamar Jackson going on IR, Tyler Huntley suffering a turf toe injury (same one that Kyle Monangai is dealing with), and even Joe Fagnano, the Ravens’ emergency QB, was getting treatment on his ankle/foot against the Buffalo Bills.

What Could the Bears Get in Return for Bagent?

Here’s the biggest thing to keep in mind: Bagent has familiarity with Baltimore offensive coordinator Declan Doyle, who was Chicago’s OC last season.

That, along with other factors including Bagent’s age (26), makes the Bears backup QB an attractive option.

Still, his performance this season could limit his trade value. Bagent appeared in three games while Caleb Williams was sidelined, completing 66% of his passes while averaging 6.4 yards per attempt, with zero passing touchdowns and three interceptions.

Ultimately, Baltimore’s urgency could put Poles in a favorable negotiating position. Chicago has already shown that it values Bagent by signing him to an extension, and the organization has rebuffed trade interest in the past.

If the Ravens are serious about making him their top target, the Bears could ask for more than a late-round pick.

A Day 2 selection might be an ambitious asking price considering Bagent’s recent play, but the situation in Baltimore could give Chicago leverage. The question is whether the Ravens are desperate enough to meet the Bears’ asking price.