Bears Could Trade $10M QB Amid Ravens Injury News Before Deadline

There’s a lot of talk about the Chicago Bears not being done yet in terms of making another trade before the deadline on November 10th, but what if this time it’s trading away a player?

Chicago sent two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder for Jeffery Simmons, which could have general manager Ryan Poles thinking about trying to recoup some draft capital.

And there’s a unique opportunity that could potentially give him a reason to consider sending away quarterback Tyson Bagent, who the team extended on a two-year, $10 million deal back in 2025.

Bears News: Chicago Could Trade Tyson Bagent to the Ravens Amid Injury Concerns

The Baltimore Ravens were hit with unfortunate injury news on November 1st as two-time MVP Lamar Jackson will go on IR and will need surgery for a thumb injury.

To make matters worse, backup QB Tyler Huntley also suffered a toe injury and could be out for a few weeks. That said, NFL insider Jordan Schultz alluded to the Ravens potentially looking to trade for a quarterback in the meantime, and Bagent could be an option.

The Bears organization has made it clear that they think highly of Bagent, and Chicago has gotten trade calls on his availability in the past, but Bagent didn’t put on the type of performance that would entice a lot of teams around the league.

In three games this season, he’s completed 42 of 64 passes for 409 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions.

But there’s a reason why the Ravens, of all teams, would be interested in Bagent. Declan Doyle, Baltimore’s offensive coordinator, was the Bears’ OC last season and has praised Bagent in the past.

“Tyson is very businesslike,” Doyle said last season. “Football is really important to him. He’s excellent in the position room. And out on the field he’s constantly communicating what he sees and where he needs to go with the football when he comes back, and what the problems might be. He sees the game pretty clearly and that’s because he takes it really seriously and he studies.”

TYSON BAGENT KNOWS THAT OFFENSE PLZ TAKE HIM https://t.co/OTJxMHz8wi — StartKyleOrton (@startkyIeorton) November 1, 2026

What Could the Bears Get in Return for Bagent?

While Bagent hasn’t necessarily played well enough this season to command a significant trade return, the Bears could still have an opportunity to get something valuable for him, especially with Baltimore potentially desperate for a placeholder at QB.

Bagent is still just 26 years old and has starting experience this season. His experience playing in an offensive system similar to what Doyle is running in Baltimore also places the Bears in an advantageous spot.

Bears fans would likely want a Day 2 pick in return for Bagent, but honestly, a late-round selection would be the most realistic outcome.

Chicago could ride out the rest of the season with Case Keenum as the backup quarterback and look to draft a younger QB or sign one in free agency.

If Poles believes he can find another capable backup quarterback elsewhere, getting some draft capital back for a player who could have a better opportunity elsewhere is worth considering.