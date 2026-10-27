Bears Trade Pitch Swipes Projected $54 Million Sack Artist From Buccaneers

That the Chicago Bears are in the market for a pass-rusher is no longer a secret of any kind, though some mystery still exists as to who they might end up acquiring.

Common logic and the majority of reporting across the NFL indicate that Chicago is most interested in a reunion with former Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack, currently 35 years old and playing on an affordable one-year deal for the winless Los Angeles Chargers.

Jordan Schultz spoke to the likelihood of that move on Monday, October 26.

“I think we’re heading toward a very active NFL trade deadline. We could see anywhere from 12 to call it 20 trades, and two teams I’m watching very closely — the 49ers and Bears,” Schultz told Ryan Clark of The Pivot. “I’ve heard both teams connected to several defensive players including rushers Josh Sweat, Khalil Mack, also DeForest Buckner. Along with some names who aren’t necessarily on the trade block.

“I think both Chicago and San Francisco, they want to be aggressive, and I’d be shocked if they don’t make a move before the deadline,” Schultz added.

And while Schultz should, perhaps, be shocked if Chicago doesn’t add a pass-rusher, he probably shouldn’t be if that guy isn’t named Mack. The reason is that Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Sunday morning that L.A. continues to spurn trade calls from teams interested in Mack.

One player the league at large is talking about less, but who makes more sense as a longterm play in Chicago, is outside linebacker Yaya Diaby of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Yaya Diaby Can Offer Bears Inexpensive Trade Option, Longterm Pass-Rush Solution

Daniel Popper of The Athletic listed Diaby as a strong potential trade candidate on October 21.

“The Bucs drafted Diaby in the third round in 2023, and he has developed into a quality starting edge rusher. Diaby is in the final year of his rookie deal,” Popper wrote. “Through six weeks, Diaby had 10 pressures and three tackles for loss as a run defender. He is explosive to the corner and leverages his length well to create extension as a bull rusher. He is an intriguing cheaper option for teams tight against the cap.”

Chicago has roughly $9.2 million in available salary cap space as of Monday, which is more than enough to absorb the money remaining on Mack’s deal for 2026.

However, there are reasons beyond immediate price that could influence the Bears’ decision, particularly if the Chargers refuse to part with Mack because of some misguided hope that they can turn around their nightmare season.

Yaya Diaby Could Prove Successor to Montez Sweat or Dayo Odeyingbo in 2027

Diaby is just 27 years old, so inking him to a longterm deal after a trade would make sense for the Bears.

That is doubly true given that defensive end Montez Sweat is 30 years old, just got suspended by the NFL for two games due to a violation of the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy, is having a down season in 2026 and represents $21 million in pre-June 1 savings for the Bears if they cut or trade him next offseason.

Diaby has also been as reliable as possible, appearing in all 58 regular-season games the Bucs have played since drafting him in 2023.

Bears DE Dayo Odeyingbo missed nine contests last year with a torn Achilles tendon and is back on the injured reserve list (IR) with a quadriceps issue that will cost him at least four games this year. Chicago can save $15 million against the 2027 cap by releasing or dealing Odeyingbo during the spring.

Diyabi’s projected market value is approximately $54 million on a new three-year contract, which could slot in nicely alongside a rookie pass-rusher the Bears might target on Day 1 or Day 2 in next year’s draft, creating a talented trio alongside Austin Booker at minimal financial cost.

Diaby has tallied 53 quarterback hits and 22 sacks over the course of his career, as well as three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and an interception.