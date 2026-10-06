49ers Get Good News on Christian Kirk Before Seahawks Matchup

The San Francisco 49ers are getting closer to reinforcements. Head coach Kyle Shanahan gave updates Monday on two players on injured reserve, Christian Kirk and Nate Hobbs.

Kirk Aims to Return to Practice for the 49ers

Kirk opened the season on injured reserve with a calf injury. Shanahan said the hope is that he can return to practice next week, according to Nick Wagoner of ESPN. This week does not look like an option.

The wait matters. The 49ers’ receiver room has been hit hard. Ricky Pearsall is out for the season. De’Zhaun Stribling and Demarcus Robinson are on injured reserve. Mike Evans played through a rib injury Sunday and caught five passes for 76 yards. Through four games, he has 17 catches, 213 yards and two touchdowns.

Kirk, 29, signed with San Francisco this offseason. His production dropped over the last two years. He did top 1,000 yards with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022. He could give Purdy another proven target once he returns.

Hobbs Is Getting Close

Shanahan said Hobbs is “getting close.” He could return to practice soon, depending on where he is in his rehab, according to Wagoner. That is welcome news for the secondary. Safety Marques Sigle has a high ankle sprain, and cornerback Upton Stout is day-to-day with a shoulder injury.

More 49ers Injury News Before Seattle

Mykel Williams will take part in team drills this week. San Francisco hopes to activate him Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks. It would be his first game of the season after a torn ACL last year. Nick Bosa and James Thompson Jr. are not expected to play.

Fullback Kyle Juszczyk is out two to three weeks with a knee sprain and bone bruise. The 49ers are 4-0, and they are slowly getting healthier at a few spots even as new injuries pile up.