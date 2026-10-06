Bengals WR Andrei Iosivas Fires Back at Fan Over Gia Duddy Comment

The Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with plenty of on-field drama following Sunday’s loss to Jacksonville, but wide receiver Andrei Iosivas found himself in the middle of some off-field drama as well.

Iosivas fired back at a fan who took a shot at him in the comments of a recent Instagram post from social media influencer Gia Duddy.

Duddy shared photos from Sunday’s Bengals-Jaguars game with the caption “gamedey,” according to The Spun. A commenter responded to the post before another user took a shot at Iosivas, referring to him as “WR45 on the depth chart.”

Iosivas didn’t let the comment go unanswered. “plz get ur husband off my girls page,” Iosivas responded while tagging the commenter’s wife.

Gia Duddy Joins Andrei Iosivas in Responding to Fan

Iosivas’ comments weren’t the only response.

Duddy fired back at the commenter herself, chastising the user for posting negative comments on a woman’s social media account while having daughters of his own. She, like Iosivas, tagged the man’s wife in her reply.

The exchange only heated up from there, as the commenter responded to both Iosivas and Duddy. The New York Post reported Tuesday that the back-and-forth continued with several more personal remarks.

Rather than continuing to reproduce the comments from a private social media user, the notable part of the exchange for Bengals fans may be Iosivas himself jumping into the conversation.

His response also referred to Duddy as “my girl” after the two have been linked publicly in recent months. Duddy attended Bengals training camp in August and has since shared additional Bengals-related content on social media.

Duddy originally became a recognizable name among NFL fans during the 2023 NFL Draft while dating quarterback Will Levis. Her reactions as Levis unexpectedly went undrafted in the first round received significant attention during the broadcast and on social media.

Andrei Iosivas Currently Sidelined for Bengals

Iosivas is drawing attention, but not for the reason Bengals fans might hope.

The fourth-year wideout suffered a thumb injury in the Bengals’ Week 2 win over Houston and was subsequently placed on injured reserve.

Head coach Zac Taylor previously revealed that Iosivas suffered torn ligaments in his thumb and underwent surgery.

“It’s a weeks’ issue, not a season-long issue,” Taylor said at the time, according to Bengals.com.

Iosivas posted 33 receptions for 435 yards and two touchdowns in 2025 after recording career highs of 36 catches, 479 yards and six touchdowns the previous season. Through his first 52 NFL games, Iosivas has recorded 87 receptions for 1,049 yards and 12 touchdowns.

This comes at a time when the Bengals are getting increasingly thin at wide receiver. The team saw both of its star WRs, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, leave last Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. Higgins is day-to-day with an adductor injury, and Chase is still in the league’s concussion protocol.

Iosivas won’t be able to contribute on the field for at least a few more weeks. The Bengals will have to make do without him and monitor the status of Chase and Higgins leading up to a key game in Miami. Still, Iosivas is drawing plenty of attention from Bengals fans and others on the internet with this recent exchange.