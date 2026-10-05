Bengals Get Mixed Injury News on Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins

The Cincinnati Bengals are still waiting for clarity on the status of their two biggest offensive weapons ahead of a Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins were forced out of Cincinnati’s 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, leaving the team without either star receiver for the final stretch of the game.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on both players Monday. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Chase remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, while Higgins is now considered day-to-day with the adductor injury he suffered against Jacksonville.

This update leaves the status of both receivers uncertain as Cincinnati prepares to head to Miami. The Bengals will get a better idea of where things stand when they return to practice and release their first injury report of the week.

Ja’Marr Chase Remains in Concussion Protocol

Chase’s status is the bigger unknown because he is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He will need to progress through the NFL’s five-step return-to-participation process and receive final clearance before he can suit up Sunday.

The All-Pro receiver suffered the injury during the second quarter against Jacksonville. Chase caught a pass from Joe Burrow before Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones grabbed his facemask during the tackle. Chase then took another hit and went to the ground.

He was evaluated on the field before walking to the blue medical tent and eventually heading to the locker room. The Bengals later ruled him out with a concussion.

Chase finished the game with 3 receptions and 27 yards. His absence forced the Bengals to adjust and rely more on Higgins and Dohnte Meyers.

Taylor confirmed after the game that Chase had suffered a concussion, but Monday’s update did not provide a timetable for his return. His progress through the protocol will now be something to watch throughout the week.

Chase is a difficult player to replace for a Bengals team that desperately needs a win after dropping two in a row. His status throughout the week will be worth monitoring.

Tee Higgins Gets Day-to-Day Designation

There is at least a little more clarity surrounding Higgins.

The Bengals initially announced that Higgins suffered an adductor injury late in Sunday’s loss. Taylor said after the game that Higgins attempted to return despite the injury but was unable to continue. “He knew the situation we were in. He just couldn’t do it,” Taylor said of Higgins’ attempt to return.

Higgins was having a big day before the injury, hauling in 11 passes for 157 yards. He paced the team in yards and tied Chase Brown for the most receptions.

Higgins’ status being day-to-day, as reported by Schefter, is a somewhat encouraging development, though it doesn’t guarantee his availability for Sunday.

Cincinnati’s receiver depth was tested against Jacksonville. While Burrow put up 428 yards and nearly led a late game comeback, the Bengals could not get in the end zone on their final drive. If Higgins and/or Chase miss any time, expect Dohnte Meyers and Mitch Tinsley to see more snaps out wide. Also keep an eye out for the status of rookie Colbie Young. He was ruled out against Jacksonville but could provide a boost to the WR corps.

The status of Chase and Higgins will be at the top of mind this week as the Bengals will look to end their two-game losing streak in Miami.