Former Bengals Pro Bowl QB Andy Dalton Hit With Sudden Release by Eagles

Former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is reportedly looking for another NFL opportunity after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo on X, Philadelphia has decided to part ways with the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback just weeks into the 2026 NFL season.

The move comes after Dalton lost his position as Jalen Hurts‘ primary backup to Tanner McKee, bringing an abrupt end to his brief stint with the Eagles.

Dalton initially won the backup quarterback job entering the season, but Philadelphia reversed that decision ahead of its Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

The veteran’s struggles included a costly red-zone interception against the Chicago Bears after Hurts briefly exited to undergo a concussion evaluation.

Now, the former Bengals starter finds himself back on the market as Philadelphia reshuffles its quarterback depth chart.

Dalton spent nine seasons in Cincinnati, where he became one of the franchise’s most recognizable quarterbacks.

Eagles Move On From Andy Dalton After Backup QB Struggles

Dalton’s release marks the end of a short and disappointing stint with Philadelphia.

The veteran quarterback joined the Eagles during the offseason, hoping to provide an experienced presence behind starter Jalen Hurts.

Initially, that appeared to be the plan. Dalton beat out Tanner McKee for the primary backup role entering the regular season, despite McKee previously serving as Hurts’ backup.

However, the situation quickly changed following Philadelphia’s Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Dalton entered the game when Hurts was taken off the field for a concussion evaluation. With the Eagles threatening to score near the goal line, Dalton threw a costly interception. The Eagles would go on to lose 27-7.

Philadelphia subsequently promoted McKee to the No. 2 quarterback role, pushing Dalton down the depth chart.

Now, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the Eagles have decided to release Dalton altogether.

The decision leaves the former Bengals quarterback searching for another opportunity as the NFL season continues.

Andy Dalton’s Bengals Career Included Three Pro Bowl Selections

Before his recent stops around the NFL, Dalton spent nine seasons as Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback.

The Bengals selected Dalton in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of TCU, pairing the rookie quarterback with first-round wide receiver A.J. Green.

The duo helped spark a quick turnaround in Cincinnati. Dalton guided the Bengals to five consecutive playoff appearances from 2011 through 2015, earning three Pro Bowl selections along the way.

His most successful season came in 2015, when Cincinnati finished 12-4 and won the AFC North. Dalton was playing some of the best football of his career before a thumb injury ended his regular season.

Despite the team’s postseason struggles, Dalton established himself as one of the most productive quarterbacks in franchise history.

His time in Cincinnati ended after the 2019 season, when the Bengals prepared to select Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Since leaving Cincinnati, Dalton has continued his career with several NFL teams, primarily serving as an experienced veteran option.

His latest release represents another uncertain moment in a lengthy professional career.

At 38 years old, Dalton’s future in the league remains unclear, but his experience could still make him an option for a team needing quarterback depth.