Philadelphia Eagles Make QB Change Before Game Against Rams

It was never clear why the Philadelphia Eagles removed quarterback Tanner McKee from backup duties ahead of the regular season and replaced him with Andy Dalton.

The only thing clear about the move was that it backfired spectacularly when Dalton, pressed into duty against the Chicago Bears in Week 3, came on for Jalen Hurts and threw an interception from the 1-yard line in an embarrassing blowout loss.

The Eagles moved to right that wrong ahead of Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“The Eagles are flipping backup QBs today against the Rams, sources say,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Sunday morning. “Tanner McKee will be the No. 2 behind Jalen Hurts while Andy Dalton becomes QB3.”

Andy Dalton Replaced Jalen Hurts After Big Hit

Hurts stayed down after a late hit by Chicago’s D’Marco Jackson midway through the 2nd quarter and was sent to the medical tent, according to the Monday Night Football broadcast, and after the NFL’s New York office called for him to be evaluated for a concussion.

Dalton was sent into the game with the Eagles trailing 7-0 and threw an interception into the end zone on 3rd-and-goal from the Bears’ 2-yard-line — a 95-yard drive that had the Eagles with 1st-and-goal at the Chicago 1-yard-line.

Hurts was shown screaming at the medical staff on the sideline after he exited the blue medical tent.

“Jalen Hurts is out of the tent and on the sideline,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account. “Looks like he’s fine. But the damage was done. Andy Dalton tosses killer interception in the end zone.”

“Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was evaluated for a concussion and cleared to return,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

Dalton Took McKee’s Place as Eagles Backup QB

Dalton, a 17-year NFL veteran, beat out McKee for the backup spot during training camp after McKee served as the backup for the entire 2025 season — a move that wasn’t revealed until the Eagles’ season opener against the Washington Commanders on September 13.

“The Eagles finally reveal QB2, and it’s Andy Dalton,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on September 13.

“Eagles QB Tanner McKee is the emergency 3rd QB,” The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena wrote on his official X account. “Suggests Andy Dalton is today’s backup.”

“Andy Dalton will be the Eagles’ No. 2 against the Commanders after a competition with Tanner McKee this summer,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on X.