Bengals Get Bad News Surrounding Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase

The Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon. A couple of Joe Burrow interceptions during the game hurt the Bengals’ chances of winning.

To make things worse, star wideout Ja’Marr Chase went out due to a concussion early in the first half. Tee Higgins also suffered an injury late in the game after he had a huge game.

“Ja’Marr Chase missed the second half because of a concussion, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in his postgame news conference,” Ben Baby wrote in an ESPN article. “Then on the Bengals’ final drive of the game, Tee Higgins suffered an adductor injury after a catch during the game’s final minutes.”

Bengals Were So Close to Winning Against Jags

Even with the injuries, the Bengals were one yard shy of possibly scoring a go-ahead touchdown after Chase Brown was stopped from getting a first down in Jags territory.

“Chase, a two-time All-Pro selection, had three catches for 27 yards before he left the game in the second quarter,” Baby wrote. “Following a catch, Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones dragged Chase down by his facemask, which drew a penalty. On his way to the turf at Paycor Stadium, Chase also took another hit. He lay flat on his back for several seconds before leaving the field and later going into the locker room.”

The extent of Tee Higgins injury is unknown at this time and Ja’Marr Chase will enter concussion protocol as the Bengals travel to Miami next week.

In 2025, the Bengals signed Ja’Maar Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative long-term contracts with Chase signing a four-year $161 million extension and Higgins signing a four-year, $115 million deal, being the highest paid wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Tee Higgins had 59 catches for 846 yards and scored 11 touchdowns in 15 games. The injury bug is going around the league right now and the Bengals are hoping Chase is not out for long.

Injuries Hurting the Bengals

“With both hurt Sunday, the Bengals were down four of the receivers who started the season on the 53-player roster,” Baby wrote. “Andrei Iosivas, who was sporting a cast on the sideline, is on injured reserve after surgery to repair an injured thumb. Colbie Young suffered a knee injury in last week’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and his return timetable is unknown.”

“We called it just like we would have if anybody else was in there,” said Joe Burrow, who was 39-of-54 passing for 428 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. “Those guys make plays.”

Bringing in someone young and hungry like Colbie Young was supposed to take pressure off of Higgins and Chase. Young ran a 4.49 at the NFL draft combine.

With the wide receiver room looking thin, the team re-signed Mitchell Tinsley, who played all 17 games for the Bengals last season but failed to make this year’s active roster. He was on Houston’s practice squad before rejoining the team last Tuesday, per Ben Baby.