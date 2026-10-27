Bengals’ Zac Taylor Makes Bold Claim About Rising NFL Star

The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a dominant second-half performance against the Baltimore Ravens, and head coach Zac Taylor heaped praise on one of his team’s emerging stars.

Speaking to reporters Monday, October 26, Taylor offered an emphatic assessment of his starting right tackle.

“I think Amarius Mims continues to be [the] best tackle I put my eyes on this year. He’s been dominant out there,” Taylor said.

Mims has been one of the NFL’s most impressive offensive linemen through the early portion of 2026, and Taylor believes his young tackle belongs at the very top of the league.

His comments came after another outstanding performance from Mims, who helped protect Joe Burrow as the Bengals scored 35 unanswered points against Baltimore.

The former first-round pick has established himself as a crucial piece of Cincinnati’s offensive line, and his latest statistics suggest his emergence is no fluke.

While the Bengals’ offensive line has faced plenty of criticism in recent years, Mims is giving the organization plenty of reasons to feel optimistic about its future.

Zac Taylor Makes Bold Statement About Amarius Mims

Taylor’s statement shows clear faith in his right tackle.

Mims has largely rewarded that faith in 2026.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Mims leads all offensive tackles with a pressure rate allowed of just 3.4% across 234 pass-blocking opportunities.

He has also surrendered only half a sack.

The numbers are particularly impressive considering the caliber of pass rushers Mims has faced and the responsibility placed on him in pass protection.

Against Baltimore, Mims continued that dominant stretch.

The Bengals dropped back to pass 34 times, and Mims did not allow a single pressure.

That performance helped give Burrow the protection he needed to engineer Cincinnati’s remarkable second-half comeback.

Taylor isn’t the only Bengals coach who has noticed Mims’ dominance.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher also praised Mims following the victory.

“It’s one of those things where it’s like I don’t have a whole lot to say about it,” Pitcher explained.

Pitcher suggested that Mims’ excellence is becoming such a regular occurrence that the coaching staff has almost come to expect it.

Amarius Mims Emerging as Cornerstone of Bengals’ Offensive Line

Mims entered the NFL with enormous physical potential after Cincinnati selected him in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

The former Georgia standout possessed the size, athleticism, and strength to develop into an elite offensive tackle, although his limited college starting experience raised questions about how quickly he could reach that level.

Now in his third NFL season, Mims appears to be delivering on that potential.

Earlier this season, Mims attracted attention after receiving a random NFL drug test during an impressive stretch of pass protection.

At the time, he had gone 113 pass-blocking snaps without allowing a pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.

For Cincinnati, having a dependable right tackle is especially valuable considering how much the offense relies on Burrow.

The Bengals quarterback is at his best when given time to find Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins downfield, and strong protection allows Cincinnati to take advantage of its talented receiving corps.

For a franchise that has spent years trying to construct a reliable offensive line around Burrow, the development of a potential elite tackle is significant.

Taylor clearly believes Mims has already reached that level.

And if the young tackle continues playing at his current pace, the rest of the NFL may have a difficult time disagreeing.