Bengals Could Get First Shot at Bringing Back Rookie Who Left for Hollywood

The Cincinnati Bengals could reunite with rookie cornerback Ceyair Wright, who made headlines in August when he left the NFL to pursue an acting career.

Wright’s surprising departure from Cincinnati came after he landed a starring role in an upcoming Paramount movie, Get Lite, directed by Teyana Taylor.

Now, Wright is speaking publicly about the decision, and it appears his football career might not be over after all.

In an October 9 interview with The Athletic, Wright revealed that he plans to pursue another NFL opportunity after filming wraps in mid-November.

Even more interesting for Cincinnati fans, Wright’s agent, Kenny Zuckerman, says the Bengals will receive the first call when the cornerback is ready to return.

Wright expects to begin working out with NFL teams within a month of finishing the movie.

That doesn’t mean Cincinnati has committed to bringing him back, but it does leave the door open for an unexpected reunion.

Ceyair Wright Plans NFL Return After Leaving Bengals

Wright’s decision to leave the Bengals during training camp was one of the more unusual NFL stories of the summer.

The former USC and Nebraska defensive back signed with Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in May. This became an interesting story because Wright was chasing two dreams: becoming an actor and playing in the NFL.

In his interview with The Athletic’s Devon Henderson, Wright explained that he had initially accepted the lead role in Get Lite believing filming would take place during the summer.

That schedule would have allowed him to pursue both acting and football without a major conflict.

Instead, Paramount pushed filming into the fall, forcing Wright to choose between completing his first NFL training camp and starring in a major motion picture.

As you can imagine, the decision between two dreams was not easy for Wright. Getting a chance to make an NFL roster was a lifelong dream. Still, the chance to lead a major Hollywood movie was part of Wright’s dream as well.

“This was what I wanted to do right now,” Wright told The Athletic.

Despite choosing the film, Wright emphasized that he never viewed the decision as permanently abandoning professional football.

According to his agent, Cincinnati initially placed Wright on the exempt/left squad list before eventually releasing him.

That means Wright is now a free agent rather than a player whose rights are still controlled by the Bengals.

Zuckerman told The Athletic that Cincinnati will receive the first call when Wright becomes available again, out of respect for the organization.

Wright Explains Why Hollywood Opportunity Was Worth Leaving NFL

Wright’s acting career began long before he arrived in Cincinnati.

He started modeling as a young child before transitioning into commercials and television roles.

His biggest acting opportunity before Get Lite came in the 2021 movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, where he portrayed LeBron James‘ eldest son.

He also appeared in the television series Grown-ish while playing college football at USC.

That changed when he received the opportunity to star in Get Lite, which follows a dance student introduced to New York City’s underground Litefeet dance culture.

Wright told The Athletic that landing his first leading role could open doors that might never come around again.

“Some people go their whole careers and never star in a movie or are the lead,” Wright said.

He believed the project represented an important opportunity for his long-term acting career.

The film is scheduled for release in August 2027, and Wright expects production to conclude in mid-November.

Could Wright Rejoin the Bengals?

While Wright’s NFL future remains uncertain, there is reason to believe he could eventually return to Cincinnati.

Zuckerman, Wright’s agent, told The Athletic that he intends to contact the Bengals before approaching other NFL teams.

That’s a sign of respect for the franchise that gave Wright his first professional football opportunity, rather than an indication that the two sides have reached any agreement.

One thing is clear: Wright hasn’t given up on football. His lofty goals still involve both acting and football at the highest level.

Whether Cincinnati will sign him is a different question. The team will at least get the first call, according to Wright’s agent. If Wright is signed to a roster, it will continue what has been a great story and an inspiring arc that shows you can chase multiple dreams if you remain committed.