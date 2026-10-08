Bengals Get Major Ja’Marr Chase Injury Update as Tee Higgins Works Toward Return

The Cincinnati Bengals received an encouraging update today. Star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who has been working through the league’s concussion protocol, was spotted by Bengals reporter Ben Baby in full pads Thursday at practice.

Chase suffered a concussion during Cincinnati’s Week 4 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He missed Wednesday’s practice, leaving his availability for Sunday in question.

To see Chase back in uniform Thursday as the Bengals returned to the practice field is a potentially good sign for progress in his recovery.

Meanwhile, fellow star wide receiver Tee Higgins was spotted working on the rehab field as he continues recovering from injuries suffered against Jacksonville.

The developments come at an important time for Cincinnati, which has lost two consecutive games after starting the season 2-0.

With a Week 6 bye approaching, the Bengals are hoping to get their two biggest offensive weapons healthy and avoid entering the break on a three-game losing streak.

Ja’Marr Chase Returns to Practice Field After Concussion

Chase entered this week with his availability for Sunday up in the air. He has been in the league’s concussion protocol and has to clear multiple stages to return to the field.

Chase remained in the protocol throughout the early portion of the week and was officially listed as a nonparticipant Wednesday.

According to the Bengals’ official Week 5 injury report, he did not practice Wednesday due to the concussion.

Thursday, however, brought an encouraging development.

Chase was dressed for practice as Cincinnati prepared for its upcoming matchup with the Dolphins.

His appearance in uniform is a positive sign, although it does not necessarily mean he has completed the concussion protocol or received medical clearance to play Sunday.

Friday’s practice and the team’s final injury designations should provide additional clarity about his availability.

Tee Higgins Continues Recovery Away From Main Practice

While Chase’s appearance is a positive development, the Bengals’ other star wideout, Tee Higgins, was seen on the rehab field at Thursday’s practice, according to Ben Baby on X.

Higgins suffered an adductor injury late in the loss to Jacksonville after putting together an impressive performance in Chase’s absence.

The veteran finished the game with 11 receptions for 157 yards, providing Burrow with a reliable target after Chase departed.

Higgins initially attempted to return following the injury but was unable to finish the game.

Head coach Zac Taylor subsequently described Higgins as day-to-day, leaving open the possibility that he could play against Miami.

Taylor was also hopeful that Higgins would be a limited participant at Wednesday’s practice, but he was listed as a DNP on the Bengals’ official injury report.

Bengals Face Important Matchup With Dolphins

These injury concerns come at a pivotal time in the Bengals season.

They enter Sunday’s matchup against Miami at 2-2 after consecutive losses to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville. The team will then enter its Week 6 bye, making this its final opportunity to regain momentum before the break.

Chase’s appearance at practice and Higgins’ work on the rehab field offer some optimism, but their status for Sunday remains uncertain.

If one or both miss Sunday’s game, Dohnte Meyers and Mitchell Tinsley will step into larger roles. There is also a chance that rookie Colbie Young could return after unexpectedly returning to practice Wednesday as a limited participant.