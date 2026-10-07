Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Lead Latest Bengals Injury Update

The Cincinnati Bengals are dealing with multiple important injuries ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Zac Taylor provided updates on Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Kyle Dugger, Bryan Cook, B.J. Hill, and Colbie Young during his Wednesday press conference.

Chase remains the biggest question. He remains in concussion protocol, and his status throughout the week and for Sunday’s game is very much in the air.

The Bengals received some encouraging news on Higgins as Taylor said he would be a limited participant in practice. This by no means guarantees he will play this Sunday, but it appears as if the injury is not major, at least initially.

B.J. Hill and Colbie Young also received somewhat positive developments. Hill will return to the practice field today. He hasn’t suited up since Week 1 against Tampa Bay. Taylor was less clear on Young’s status, though he did mention that he’s coming along faster than they might have expected.

Cook and Dugger will not practice today as Taylor was slightly more optimistic on a potential Cook return than he was on Dugger. He did not give any definitive notes on their status for this Sunday’s game, however.

Ja’Marr Chase Still in Concussion Protocol

Chase is still the biggest unknown on the injury report.

He remains in the league’s concussion protocol. That means he will still have to clear multiple steps in order to return to game action.

Chase suffered the concussion in the second quarter against Jacksonville when he was brought down after a catch, and the back of his head hit the turf.

He finished the game with three catches for 27 yards before being ruled out.

Higgins’ outlook is a bit more optimistic as he will practice in a limited capacity on Wednesday, according to Taylor. This doesn’t mean he will be ready to play Sunday, but it is at least a step in the right direction for the star receiver.

Bengals Also Dealing With Several Secondary Injuries

The injury concerns extend well beyond Cincinnati’s star receivers.

Taylor said safeties Bryan Cook and Kyle Dugger will not practice Wednesday. He also indicated Dugger may be further away from returning than some of the other injured players.

The secondary mostly held up well against Jacksonville. They helped hold a good Jaguars team to 22 points and held Trevor Lawrence to 227 passing yards. The team did allow a passing touchdown and struggled at times to make key third-down stops.

The door is open for Cook to potentially get back on the field during this week. That is far from a guarantee, however, and isn’t starting on the right foot. While Taylor did not explicitly say that Dugger wouldn’t play this week, the implication is that he is not quite ready.

Cincinnati’s Injury Picture Still Taking Shape

There isn’t a ton of clarity for the Bengals on Wednesday. It will be worth monitoring the status of players like Chase and Higgins throughout the week. The Bengals are suddenly thin at WR and getting one or both back would be a huge boost.

The team enters the week at 2-2 after consecutive losses and will travel to Miami looking to get back above .500 before their bye.

The next few practices will be important. Higgins taking the field Wednesday is a positive development, but Chase’s progress through the concussion protocol will remain the biggest injury storyline of the week.