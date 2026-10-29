Bengals’ Dexter Lawrence Deal Looks Like a Bargain After Jeffery Simmons Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals may have gotten themselves a bargain when they acquired star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence from the New York Giants in April.

Cincinnati gave up the No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to acquire Lawrence, a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s premier interior defensive linemen.

Now, the Chicago Bears have given up significantly more draft capital to acquire another star defensive tackle, Jeffery Simmons, from the Tennessee Titans.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Chicago is sending two first-round picks and a fourth-rounder to Tennessee in exchange for Simmons and a fifth-round selection.

The blockbuster trade puts Cincinnati’s decision to acquire Lawrence for just one first-round pick in a favorable light, especially considering how well the veteran has performed through his first six games with the Bengals.

Jeffery Simmons Trade Makes Bengals’ Dexter Lawrence Deal Look Even Better

The Bears agreed to acquire Simmons on Thursday, October 29, sending Tennessee first-round picks in 2027 and 2028, along with a 2027 fourth-round selection.

Chicago will receive Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick.

The compensation is a massive haul for Tennessee, particularly considering that Simmons is 29 years old.

However, the Titans aren’t parting ways with an ordinary defensive lineman.

Simmons is a four-time Pro Bowler who earned first-team All-Pro honors in 2025 after recording a career-high 11 sacks. He has added another four sacks through seven games this season.

The Bengals faced a similar situation in April when Lawrence became available following his contract dispute with the Giants.

Cincinnati ultimately landed Lawrence in exchange for the No. 10 overall pick, giving up significantly less in terms of the number of premium selections.

Of course, there is an important distinction. The Bengals surrendered a guaranteed top-10 pick, while Chicago’s two first-round selections are in future drafts and their eventual positions remain unknown.

Still, Cincinnati managed to acquire an established star without parting ways with multiple first-round selections.

Lawrence has rewarded the Bengals’ investment so far.

The defensive tackle has recorded four sacks through six games, matching Simmons’ total despite playing one fewer contest.

He also recorded a sack and four tackles during Cincinnati’s 35-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on October 25.

For a Bengals defense that needed significant improvement entering the season, Lawrence has provided exactly the kind of interior presence the franchise was searching for.

Joe Burrow Already Praised Bengals’ Dexter Lawrence Trade

Interestingly, quarterback Joe Burrow discussed Cincinnati’s decision to acquire Lawrence just one day before the Simmons trade.

During his Wednesday, October 28 press conference, Burrow explained why the unusual opportunity prompted the Bengals to make an aggressive move.

“I don’t think there’s very often that a player like Dex becomes available,” Burrow said.

He specifically highlighted the chance to acquire an elite player at a position of need for only one first-round pick, describing the circumstances as a “perfect storm.”

Burrow also expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the deal.

“Obviously it’s worked out great for us, and we couldn’t be happier with it,” he said.

Those comments carry even more weight following the enormous price Chicago paid to land Simmons.

The Bengals have already seen their investment pay dividends, and Lawrence remains a central piece of a defense looking to help Cincinnati return to the playoffs.

Meanwhile, Simmons’ departure also provides Cincinnati with an immediate benefit.

The Bengals are scheduled to face Tennessee on Sunday, November 1, meaning their offensive line will no longer have to contend with the Titans’ most accomplished defender.

The Bengals made an unusually aggressive move to improve their defensive front this offseason.

Six games into Lawrence’s tenure, the early results have been encouraging.

And after seeing what Chicago surrendered for Simmons, Cincinnati’s investment is looking increasingly favorable.