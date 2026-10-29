Bengals Catch Major Break as Titans Trade All-Pro Jeffery Simmons

The Cincinnati Bengals just caught a massive break ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee is trading All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The blockbuster trade comes just three days before the Titans are scheduled to visit Cincinnati on November 1.

Simmons is arguably Tennessee’s best player and one of the NFL’s premier interior defensive linemen. His departure represents a massive loss for a Titans defense that was already struggling this season.

For Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense, however, the move eliminates one of the biggest threats they would have faced on Sunday.

Cincinnati enters the matchup at 4-2 after defeating the Baltimore Ravens 35-13 last weekend. The Bengals will now look to build on that victory against a Tennessee team that has begun making major changes to its roster.

Titans Trade Jeffery Simmons to Bears in Blockbuster Deal

Schefter broke the news Thursday, October 29, reporting that Tennessee had agreed to send Simmons to Chicago in exchange for a massive package of draft picks.

According to Schefter, the Bears will receive Simmons and a 2028 fifth-round pick. In return, Tennessee will acquire Chicago’s first-round selections in both 2027 and 2028, along with a 2027 fourth-round pick.

The compensation reflects Simmons’ standing as one of the NFL’s most productive defensive tackles.

The 29-year-old has recorded 38 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble through seven games this season.

He is also coming off an outstanding 2025 campaign in which he registered a career-high 11 sacks and earned first-team All-Pro honors.

Tennessee signed Simmons to a three-year, $105.8 million contract extension in June, making the decision to trade him just four months later particularly noteworthy.

The Titans are clearly receiving significant draft capital to help reshape their roster, but the immediate cost is losing arguably their most important defensive player.

And the timing could hardly be better for Cincinnati.

Bengals Avoid Facing One of the NFL’s Best Defensive Tackles

Simmons would have presented a difficult challenge for Cincinnati’s offensive line, particularly against the pass.

His combination of strength, quickness, and interior pass-rushing ability has made him one of the league’s most disruptive defenders.

With Simmons out of the picture, Burrow will have one fewer elite pass rusher to worry about as the Bengals attempt to build on their impressive performance against Baltimore.

Cincinnati’s offense struggled during the first half of that game before erupting for 35 unanswered points after halftime.

Burrow finished with 292 passing yards and four touchdowns, including a scoring connection with Ja’Marr Chase.

Now the Bengals have an opportunity to carry that momentum into Sunday’s matchup against a struggling Titans team that will be without the anchor of its defense.

Tennessee enters the game with a 1-6 record, having lost to the Cleveland Browns 27-24 last weekend.

The Titans are receiving an enormous return for Simmons, but those future draft selections won’t help their defense slow down Burrow on Sunday.

For Cincinnati, the unexpected departure of Tennessee’s defensive centerpiece provides another reason for optimism as the Bengals look to continue their winning ways.