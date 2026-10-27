Bengals Hit With Crushing Erick All Jr. Injury News After Ravens Win

The Cincinnati Bengals are facing some heartbreaking injury news following their 35-13 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, October 25.

Tight end Erick All Jr., who spent a season and a half recovering from a serious knee injury, has reportedly been placed on injured reserve with what is believed to be another torn ACL.

For a player who fought so hard to return to the field, the latest setback is particularly difficult.

All had finally worked his way back into Cincinnati’s lineup this season after missing the entire 2025 campaign. Now, just six games into his comeback, the 25-year-old faces the possibility of another lengthy rehabilitation.

The injury also comes as the Bengals are dealing with significant losses at tight end, forcing the team to make another roster move.

But the bigger story is what this latest setback could mean for a promising young player who has already endured more than his share of injuries.

Bengals’ Erick All Jr. Lands on Injured Reserve Amid ACL Fears

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bengals have placed All on injured reserve following Sunday’s victory over Baltimore.

“The Bengals have placed TE Erick All Jr. on Injured Reserve with what is believed to be a torn ACL,” Rapoport reported Tuesday, October 27.

Rapoport also reported that Cincinnati signed tight end Cam Grandy off the Minnesota Vikings‘ practice squad.

All suffered the injury during the third quarter against Baltimore when Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith landed on his right knee as he was being tackled.

All was able to walk off the field but was subsequently ruled out of the game.

The fact that the injury involved his previously operated-on knee made the situation especially concerning.

While Rapoport’s report suggests another torn ACL, the team has not publicly confirmed that diagnosis in the reporting available at the time of writing.

An ACL tear would likely require another lengthy recovery, although the precise timetable will depend on the eventual diagnosis and treatment.

All had three receptions for 26 yards against the Ravens before leaving the game.

His versatility as a blocker and receiver made him an important piece in the Bengals offense.

Erick All Jr. Faces Another Difficult Road After Lengthy Recovery

This injury news is gutting for All and Bengals fans alike.

The Fairfield, Ohio, native suffered a torn ACL during his final college season at Iowa in 2023, raising concerns about his durability before entering the draft.

The Bengals selected him anyway, bringing the local product home with the 115th overall pick in 2024.

He quickly made an impression as a rookie, recording 20 receptions for 158 yards in nine games.

But All tore the ACL in his right knee again during Cincinnati’s November 3, 2024, game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

His recovery proved far more complicated than initially hoped.

All underwent two surgeries within 12 months and missed the entire 2025 season.

The lengthy absence even led him to question whether he wanted to continue playing football.

Nevertheless, he remained determined to return.

“I love football… that’s really what it is,” All said while discussing his recovery earlier this year.

All was cleared for full football activities and was gradually working his way back into the Bengals’ offense in 2026.

Now, another injury threatens to derail that progress.

The Bengals had already brought back Cam Grandy following Sunday’s injury, and Rapoport’s latest report provides further context for the move.

Veteran Tanner Hudson is also on injured reserve with a pectoral injury, leaving Cincinnati increasingly dependent on Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and rookie Jack Endries alongside Grandy.

The Bengals will have to adjust their tight end rotation as they prepare to host the Tennessee Titans on November 1.

For All, however, the priority is much more personal.

After overcoming a serious knee injury, multiple surgeries, and an entire lost season, he had finally reclaimed his place on the field.

The hope now is that the latest setback doesn’t keep him away nearly as long.