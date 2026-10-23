Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase Doesn’t Hold Back Feelings on Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have one of their two annual dates with the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. This year, it’s pretty important.

The Bengals are 3-2, and the Ravens are 4-2. Every team in the AFC North currently holds a winning record, with the Bengals at the bottom. This is only because they’ve already had their bye week.

This game will be vital for positioning in a division that is sure to be a dogfight to the very end. That’s just the AFC North.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase knows the stakes, and he’s no stranger to the Baltimore Ravens. After all, he has a knack for dominating them. In 10 career games against them, Chase has racked up 75 catches for 1,204 yards and 8 touchdowns.

He recently spoke with the media and revealed why he performs so well against the rival team.

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Opens Up on Ravens Rivalry

When Chase was asked how he performs so well against the Ravens, he credited the supernatural: “I couldn’t tell you. God, nothing but God.”

He also credited Bengals head coach Zac Taylor for his usage against Baltimore. “Maybe Zac is using me the right way when we play Baltimore. I’m not sure,” said Chase. “I’m saying I get good looks. I get good opportunities to make run after catch in moments when I do catch against Baltimore. So, it’s just different the way I’m being used.”

Ja’Marr Chase is so good, it’s almost impossible to use him incorrectly. He can dominate anywhere on the field, and both the Bengals and Ravens know that. Still, he’s been off to a bit of a slow start for his standard this season.

His fellow receiver, Tee Higgins, isn’t worried.

Tee Higgins Predicts Ja’Marr Chase to ‘Get it Going’

After the Bengals’ Thursday practice, Higgins made his expectations of Chase the rest of the way quite clear.

“He’s going to get it going. You best believe that. It’s coming. I’ve just got a feeling.”

Tee Higgins sure is confident that Chase will eventually pick up the production. It’s safe to assume that the rest of the Bengals are too. The most important factor is, outside of Chase’s health, the health of Joe Burrow. Sure, Chase can still put up stats with other QBs, but it doesn’t mean as much and isn’t as consistent without Burrow.

It’s not rocket science to realize that the Bengals’ best chances at a championship, let alone accolades for Ja’Marr Chase, begin and end with the availability of Joe Burrow.

This Sunday against Baltimore would be the perfect time for Ja’Marr Chase to “get it going.”