Bengals’ Joe Burrow Gives Confident Statement After Back-to-Back Losses

The Cincinnati Bengals have suffered back-to-back losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It has been a rough couple of weeks for the franchise with turnovers, injuries, and missed opportunities.

Though things are not looking sweet for Cincy. Joe Burrow is not worried in the slightest. Typically, he has not been one to panic.

“We had our opportunities in the last two weeks, but this isn’t Armageddon or anything,” Joe Burrow said after the game. “We’re still in a great spot [and] feel really good about our team.”

A couple of Joe Burrow interceptions during the game hurt the Bengals’ chances of winning on Sunday afternoon. He knows he needs to play better for the Bengals to have a chance of winning.

Injuries Piling Up for Cincy

Though Joe Burrow is not panicking, Bengals fans should be.

Two of their top wide receivers left the game due to injury. Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase went out due to a concussion early in the first half. Tee Higgins also suffered an injury late in the game after he had a huge game.

“Ja’Marr Chase missed the second half because of a concussion, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in his postgame news conference,” Ben Baby wrote in an ESPN article. “Then on the Bengals’ final drive of the game, Tee Higgins suffered an adductor injury after a catch during the game’s final minutes.”

Even with the injuries, the Bengals were one yard shy of possibly scoring a go-ahead touchdown after Chase Brown was stopped from getting a first down in Jags territory.

The extent of Tee Higgins injury is unknown at this time and Ja’Marr Chase will enter concussion protocol as the Bengals travel to Miami next week.

In 2025, the Bengals signed Ja’Maar Chase and Tee Higgins to lucrative long-term contracts with Chase signing a four-year $161 million extension and Higgins signing a four-year, $115 million deal, being the highest paid wide receiver duo in the NFL.

Burrow Wants to ‘Throw It More’

Joe Burrow also made comments on how the Bengals should throw the ball more. Burrow was 39/54, 72.2% completion, 428 yds, 1 TD, 2 INT, and 86.0 RTG against the Jaguars.

Let that sink in.

Burrow’s solution is to fling the football more.

“Let’s throw it more,” Burrow said after the game.

“That’s a good mentality to have,” Ben Baby wrote in an ESPN article. “Because while it isn’t quite Armageddon, the Bengals are now fighting to show their preseason beliefs and early-season highs weren’t an aberration.”

“We’re very confident,” Burrow said. “We’re 2-2, but nobody wins a championship after Week 4.”