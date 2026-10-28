Cincinnati Bengals Get New Jonathan Taylor Trade Update

At 4-2, the Cincinnati Bengals appear poised to make a run and end their three-year postseason drought.

Heading into the season, expectations were higher than simply making the playoffs. Quarterback Joe Burrow claimed this was the most talented Bengals roster he’s been a part of, and after six games that has shown itself at times, but there are also significant areas where Cincinnati needs to improve.

Perhaps the biggest area where the Bengals need to improve is the team’s running game. Cincinnati currently has the third-worst rushing offense in the NFL, averaging only 81.2 rushing yards per game. Starting running back Chase Brown is having his worst season since taking on the lead back role for Cincinnati, as he’s averaging a career-low 3.5 yards per carry.

As a result, Cincinnati has been linked to a potential blockbuster trade revolving around Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor. Now, Cincinnati has received a new update regarding the availability of Taylor.

Cincinnati Bengals Get New Jonathan Taylor Trade Report

Regarding the likelihood that Jonathan Taylor is traded at the deadline, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported, “Teams I’ve talked to aren’t totally sold that Indianapolis will trade Taylor despite heavy interest — at least not yet. He is signed long term and would be a boon for next year’s coaching staff, whether it’s the current group or entirely new. But what Kenneth Walker III has done for Kansas City shows how a premier running back can put on new jersey colors and immediately reimagine a team’s season. And the tenor of Indy’s season is getting ugly, which affects all key players and could spark even more movement.”

Fowler estimated Taylor’s probability of being traded at 30%.

Fowler did not include Cincinnati as a potential fit for Taylor. Instead, he named the Seahawks, Commanders, Saints, Broncos and Vikings.

Bengals Trade Fit

While Fowler did not include the Bengals among potential fits, former NFL player Breiden Fehoko believes Cincinnati should target Taylor, as he posted on X: “The Bengals can lock in a guaranteed Super Bowl if they trade for Jonathan Taylor. Teams would choose to either run a light box to defend Ja’Marr and Tee or load up to stop JT. YOU CANT DO BOTH.”

Regarding the possibility of trading for Taylor, Bengals Wire’s Chris Roling wrote: “ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports that the Colts want a second-round pick and possibly more. Taylor playing in a Joe Burrow offense would be fun, no doubt. But they’re unlikely to match that steep of a price for a running back who has a cap number of $21 million in 2027 and $23 million in 2028. They have to account for Dexter Lawrence’s cashflow while also hoping to iron out massive contract extensions for names like Amarius Mims and DJ Turner soon.

Running back remains a pretty big problem for the Bengals. But the move will need to balance the now and future better. Think, trading for Tony Pollard of the Tennessee Titans on his expiring contract, instead.

Blockbusters are fun. The Bengals did one with Lawrence. But unless the “price” on Taylor nosedives to match the other Colts trades so far, it’s a no-go in Cincinnati.”