Bengals-Ravens Showdown Takes Major Turn After Season-Ending Injury

While all eyes have been on Lamar Jackson ahead of Sunday’s Bengals-Ravens matchup, there was some other significant injury news reported today.

Baltimore head coach Jesse Minter confirmed Friday, October 23, that outside linebacker Tavius Robinson will miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season after suffering an injury.

The announcement comes just two days before Cincinnati travels to Baltimore for an important divisional matchup.

Robinson leads the Ravens with 3.5 sacks through six games this season and has been an important contributor to Baltimore’s defensive front.

His absence could create a valuable opportunity for quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals’ offense, which will now face a Ravens defense missing one of its most productive pass rushers.

With the Ravens sitting at 4-2 and Cincinnati entering the game at 3-2, Sunday’s matchup carries considerable weight in the early AFC North standings.

Ravens Lose Leading Pass Rusher for Remainder of 2026 Season

Robinson appeared on Baltimore’s injury report Wednesday with a pectoral injury and did not participate in practice throughout the week.

Minter confirmed Friday that Robinson would miss the remainder of the season.

The Ravens head coach declined to provide further details about the injury.

Robinson had emerged as a significant contributor to Baltimore’s defense during the first six games of the season.

The 27-year-old recorded 18 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble, putting him atop the team’s sack leaderboard.

Much has been made of Trey Hendrickson’s first game against his former team.

Without Robinson in the lineup, Cincinnati can presumably put more emphasis on Hendrickson.

Mike Green, rookie Zion Young and Ethan Burke could all be asked to assume additional responsibilities for the Ravens.

What Robinson’s Injury Means for Joe Burrow & the Bengals

For Cincinnati, Robinson’s absence presents an opportunity to take advantage of a weakened Baltimore defensive front.

Burrow has thrown for 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns through the Bengals’ first five games of the season.

The Bengals’ offense has been productive through the air, averaging approximately 260 passing yards per game heading into Sunday’s matchup.

Baltimore’s defense will now have to account for that passing attack without its leading sack producer.

That could be particularly important with Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins preparing to face a Ravens secondary that has already been challenged by injuries.

Robinson’s absence does not give the Bengals and Joe Burrow a free pass. They will still have to be prepared for Hendrickson, Green, and Kyle Hamilton, to name a few key defenders.

Still, losing a starting outside linebacker who leads the team in sacks is hardly ideal preparation for facing Burrow and Cincinnati’s receiving corps.

Baltimore will also be without starting safety Jaylinn Hawkins on Sunday because of a knee injury, creating another potential concern for its defense.

For the Bengals, the challenge will be capitalizing on those absences while preparing for the remaining talent on Baltimore’s roster.

Cincinnati has an opportunity to improve its position in the AFC North standings against a division rival. This is a critical game for both teams and could have potential playoff implications down the road.

The Ravens’ latest injury news could make that task just a little easier.