Bengals Former First-Round Pick Gets Major Opportunity After Brutal Start

After a frustrating start to his second NFL season, Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Shemar Stewart could finally get the opportunity he’s been waiting for.

The former first-round pick has struggled to carve out a consistent role in the Bengals’ defensive rotation, even finding himself inactive for their Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

However, injuries along Cincinnati’s defensive front have suddenly created an opening.

Rookie defensive end Cashius Howell suffered a wrist injury during Sunday’s 43-36 overtime victory over Tennessee, requiring surgery and a stint on injured reserve.

Now, head coach Zac Taylor has indicated that Stewart will receive more opportunities in Howell’s absence.

“It’ll provide more opportunities for guys like Shemar,” Taylor said, according to the Bengals’ official website.

The development presents an important opportunity for Stewart, who has struggled to justify the expectations that accompanied his selection with the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Shemar Stewart Gets New Opportunity After Frustrating Bengals Start

Stewart’s 2026 campaign has been another difficult chapter in his young NFL career.

The 22-year-old suffered a knee injury on the first day of training camp, forcing him to miss the entire preseason and delaying his opportunity to establish himself in Cincinnati’s defense.

Through eight weeks, Stewart has appeared in only four games, recording three tackles and one quarterback pressure while playing just 23 defensive snaps.

He was also a healthy scratch against Baltimore in Week 7.

Nevertheless, Stewart has continued preparing for his next opportunity.

In a November 4 interview with FOX19’s Charlie Goldsmith, Stewart discussed the challenges of remaining patient while struggling to earn playing time.

He explained that he has spent additional time studying opponents, reviewing the playbook, and learning from veteran pass rusher Boye Mafe.

Stewart has also worked on understanding assignments across the defensive line, allowing him to contribute at multiple positions when needed.

That preparation became important against Tennessee.

With Howell and Cedric Johnson sidelined by injuries, Stewart entered the game for a crucial fourth-down play in overtime.

Although he didn’t record a sack, Stewart helped collapse the pocket as Titans quarterback Cam Ward threw an incomplete pass, sealing Cincinnati’s victory.

It was a small moment, but an encouraging sign for a player looking to rebuild his role.

Bengals May Need Shemar Stewart to Step Up After Cashius Howell Injury

Stewart’s opportunity comes as Cincinnati faces growing concerns about its defensive depth.

The Bengals placed Howell on injured reserve November 3 following wrist surgery.

The rookie had become a productive part of the defensive rotation, recording six tackles, one sack, and five quarterback hits through seven games.

Cedric Johnson is also dealing with an ankle injury, although Taylor has characterized his status as day-to-day.

Those developments could leave Cincinnati relying more heavily on Stewart as it prepares for Sunday’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid.

His increased role would also represent an interesting reversal from recent trade speculation.

The Bengals invested significant draft capital in Stewart because of his physical tools and potential versatility.

With Cincinnati sitting at 5-2 and hoping to make a deep playoff run, this could be an important stretch for the young defender.

After spending much of the season waiting for his chance, Stewart now has an opportunity to prove he belongs in Cincinnati’s defensive rotation.