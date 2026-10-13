Bengals Hit With Brutal Tanner Hudson Injury News After Dolphins Win

The Cincinnati Bengals have received some brutal injury news following Sunday’s 31-24 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

Veteran tight end Tanner Hudson suffered a torn pectoral muscle and is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 NFL season, according to his agent.

WLWT’s Charlie Clifford reported the news on Tuesday, October 13, citing Hudson’s agent as the source of the diagnosis.

The news is particularly disappointing considering Hudson had just made an important contribution to Cincinnati’s victory in Miami. The veteran tight end caught three passes for 14 yards, including a two-yard touchdown reception from Joe Burrow in the second quarter.

Hudson has become a reliable option for the Bengals over the last several seasons, capable of contributing as a pass catcher and stepping into different roles when needed.

Now Cincinnati faces the prospect of moving forward without one of its most dependable offensive depth pieces as the team prepares for its bye week.

Zac Taylor Praised Tanner Hudson’s Reliability

The injury comes at a particularly unfortunate time for Hudson, who had recently earned praise from Bengals head coach Zac Taylor.

Following Sunday’s win over Miami, Taylor discussed Hudson’s versatility and willingness to contribute whenever his number was called.

“He’s just Mr. Dependable, whether he’s on the practice squad, whether he’s on the roster; he’s going to show up,” Taylor said.

“He’s been who we thought he was. Tanner shows up and makes plays, never complains. Erick goes down for a play, he’s in. Mike goes down for a play, he’s in. He knows them all, he can play them all.”

Taylor’s comments demonstrate why Hudson’s absence could be especially frustrating for Cincinnati. While he isn’t necessarily one of the offense’s biggest stars, his ability to fill several different roles has made him a valuable member of the tight end room.

Bengals Must Adjust Tight End Rotation After Hudson Injury

Hudson’s absence leaves Cincinnati facing some difficult decisions about how to manage its tight end rotation.

The Bengals have several other options at the position, including Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Erick All, and rookie Jack Endries. However, Hudson’s familiarity with the offense and versatility will be difficult to replace.

Endries is a likely candidate to see more opportunities in Hudson’s absence. That being said, Hudson is known for his understanding of NFL coverages and ability to find space. As a rookie, Endries might not have that same feel for NFL coverage.

Still, there is always the potential that Endries can bring a different element to the offense. The Bengals could also look to free agency to fill the void left by Hudson.

Tight ends have remained an important, if underrated, part of the Bengals offense throughout the Joe Burrow era. Losing Hudson hurts, but having guys like All, Sample, and Gesicki, as well as the rookie Endries, should help alleviate some of the burden of this injury.

The Bengals enter their bye week with a 3-2 record after snapping a two-game losing streak against Miami. They’ll return to action on October 25 against the Baltimore Ravens in an important AFC North matchup.

Cincinnati will hope to build on Sunday’s victory, but it appears the team will have to do so without one of its trusted veteran contributors for the rest of the season.