Bengals Named Potential Landing Spot for Jets’ Former First-Round Pick

The Cincinnati Bengals could be looking for defensive reinforcements ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and one prominent analyst believes a former first-round pick from the New York Jets could be an intriguing target.

Jets edge rusher Will McDonald IV has been identified as a potential trade fit for Cincinnati as questions emerge about his future in New York.

The proposal comes at an important time for the Bengals, who placed rookie defensive end Cashius Howell on injured reserve Tuesday following wrist surgery.

Cincinnati has already been connected to other potential defensive additions, including Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Nolan Smith, whom the team was urged to consider following Howell’s injury.

With the November 10 trade deadline approaching, the Bengals could have an opportunity to address their defensive depth.

Bengals Named Potential Trade Destination for Jets’ Will McDonald IV

In an October 30 article for NFL.com, analyst Bucky Brooks identified the Bengals as one of three potential landing spots for McDonald.

Brooks also listed the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers as possible destinations for the former first-round selection.

McDonald’s future has become uncertain following the arrival of rookie pass rusher David Bailey, whom New York selected with the second overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

According to Brooks, Bailey’s emergence has reduced McDonald’s role in the Jets’ defensive rotation, potentially making the 27-year-old expendable as the franchise looks toward the future.

McDonald has recorded 23.5 sacks and four forced fumbles across 54 career games, demonstrating the pass-rushing ability that made him an appealing prospect coming out of Iowa State.

Brooks suggested that New York general manager Darren Mougey could consider moving the defender for additional draft capital as the team continues its rebuild.

The possibility has attracted attention beyond NFL.com.

As previously reported by Heavy, SNY’s Connor Hughes also identified McDonald as a potential trade candidate, citing his poor fit in New York’s defensive scheme.

However, Brooks’ analysis does not establish that Cincinnati has contacted the Jets or entered trade negotiations.

Bengals Face Defensive Questions Following Cashius Howell Injury

The Bengals’ need for another pass rusher became more pressing after Howell suffered a wrist injury during Sunday’s 43-36 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Howell underwent surgery following the game, and Cincinnati officially placed the second-round rookie on injured reserve November 3.

That designation means Howell must miss at least four games, leaving the Bengals without one of their developing defensive contributors.

Another thing that makes this trade idea interesting is the Bengals’ own former top pick, Shemar Stewart.

Stewart, similarly to McDonald, has fallen out of favor in the Bengals’ defensive line rotation. The Howell injury does provide a potential opportunity for Stewart to play more.

Still, he has been floated as a potential trade target ahead of the November 10 trade deadline.

Even if the Bengals don’t plan on trading Stewart, adding McDonald IV might make sense.

NFL teams are always looking for pass-rush depth. If the price is reasonable, McDonald IV has certainly shown that he has talent. He would make for a good insurance policy if Stewart’s play isn’t up to par.

Whether the Bengals pursue McDonald IV remains to be seen. The team would do well to make some additions at the trade deadline if they want to make a deep playoff run.