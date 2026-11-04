Bengals Urged to Steal ‘Solid’ Runner from Rival Contender

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the market for a running back. While the team is aggressive in their pursuit of Jonathan Taylor, there are five other teams interested as well, and they might miss out. One name that is being tied as a fit with Cincinnati is Jacksonville Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez. Ben Solak of ESPN notes that the style of Rodriguez is a perfect complement for starting running back Chase Brown.

“Jaguars running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. has lost the timeshare to Bhayshul Tuten, but Rodriguez is still a solid player who would pair well with a twitchy counterpart (looking at you, Cincinnati),” wrote Solak.

Chase Brown would be the twitchy counterpart. He is a good running back for big runs, and he has burst. However, he lacks sustainability between the tackles as a runner. Rodriguez is more of a power back and would give the Bengals the power they need. The trade cost would be a fraction of the Taylor cost.

Cincinnati Bengals Could Trade for Jacksonville Jaguars RB Chris Rodriguez

The Jags signed Rodriguez because they were unsure how much Tuten could handle work between the tackles. He turned out to be a strong fit so far.

Tuten is averaging 4.5 yards per carry on 110 attempts. He has a 52.7% success rate. So, the Jaguars do not need Rodriguez as much as expected. He has 45 rushing attempts this year. He is averaging 4.6 yards per attempt, and his success rate is 56%. So, he has been efficient; it has not been needed, though.

Considering Rodriguez is on a two-year deal, the Bengals could add someone to help Brown this year, and then, if they move on from Brown, he could help the new runner as well.

Bengals Have a Need at Running Back

Brown has not been nearly as effective as Tuten this season. He has 94 rushes for 340 yards. He is averaging 3.6 yards per attempt, and his success rate is 50%. Both are below Tuten. However, Samaje Perine only has 35 rushing attempts because the team does not trust him. He is averaging 3.9 yards per attempt and has a 51% success rate. He is better than Brown, but not as efficient as Rodriguez.

The split is about the same in Jacksonville, and Rodriguez could come in and take as much, if not more than, Perine. The difference is that the team might be seeing an upgrade at the spot. Of course, there is a chance that Rodriguez is better because of the scheme and the line in front of him.

So, it could burn the Bengals, and they end up adding someone of the same caliber as Perine. Still, the Bengals need to try to do something. It makes sense why Solak would call them out all of the teams.