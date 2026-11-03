Bengals Aggressively Pursuing All-Pro in Trade

The Cincinnati Bengals are expected to be active at the trade deadline after a 5-2 start to the season. Reports have already tied the team to Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, but NFL insider Jordan Schultz noted on his appearance on The Pivot with Ryan Clark that their pursuit of the Pro Bowl running back has gotten aggressive.

“My understanding is that five to six teams have been aggressively pursuing him: Giants, Packers, Broncos, Seahawks, Bengals, Vikings,” Schultz said about the Bengals pursuit of Taylor. “I believe he also would be open to a fresh start, and I think it’ll take at least a second-round pick plus. Call it plus additional compensation to get it done. And I actually do expect that to happen.”

Right now it sounds like the team is making a strong push for Taylor. The question is whether they will be aggressive enough to win a bidding war, as multiple teams are expressing interest.

Cincinnati Bengals Getting Aggressive in Pursuit of Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

A few days ago, Adam Schefter listed four teams that contacted the Colts for Taylor, but did not include the Bengals. However, Schultz noted that not only are the Bengals another team in on the action, but they have also been aggressive in their quest to acquire Taylor.

Taylor is 27 years old and in his seventh NFL season. The former second-round pick had 1,169 yards in his rookie season. However, he had 1,811 yards in his second NFL season on his way to being named to the first-team All-Pro.

Taylor was not healthy the next two years, but he eclipsed 1,400 yards in each of the next two seasons. The Bengals have a dynamic offense, but running back has not been as strong as wide receiver in recent seasons. Chase Brown has been strong, but the team cannot lean on him to be an every-down back or someone who can put games away.

Adding Taylor would give them that star runner.

Bengals Need a Running Back

The big question is going to be whether the team should continue pushing for a running back, or try to find some help for the defense. The defense was always the weaker of the two units. However, it got worse against the Tennessee Titans in Week 8.

Cashius Howell hurt his arm and might end up on the IR. D.J. Turner missed time with an injury as well. Beyond that, the team is moving cornerback Dax Hill around.

They have always struggled at linebacker and safety. However, now they have an added need at edge rusher and cornerback. So, the Bengals could be best served by adding to the defense.

However, they also know the defense is a problem. Making the offense unstoppable could be the best solution for the defense. We will see if the Bengals stay aggressive on offense or if they shift to defense at the deadline.