Bengals Star Dexter Lawrence Makes Bold Claim About Bijan Robinson

The Cincinnati Bengals have plenty to worry about heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Atlanta Falcons, and star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence isn’t overlooking their biggest offensive weapon.

With Cincinnati preparing to face Atlanta in Madrid on November 8, Lawrence offered some major praise for Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Lawrence made his assessment of the 24-year-old clear.

“I think Bijan is probably the best back in the league,” Lawrence said in comments shared by Bengals reporter Paul Dehner Jr..

It’s a bold endorsement from one of the NFL’s premier defensive linemen, but Robinson’s production this season makes it difficult to dismiss.

And for a Bengals defense still searching for consistency, stopping Atlanta’s dynamic running back could prove crucial to leaving Spain with another victory.

Dexter Lawrence Has High Praise for Falcons Star Bijan Robinson

Robinson has established himself as one of the NFL’s most dangerous offensive players since Atlanta selected him eighth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Through eight games this season, he has rushed for 780 yards and four touchdowns on 150 carries, averaging an impressive 5.2 yards per attempt.

His impact extends beyond the running game.

Robinson has added 25 receptions for 203 yards and another touchdown, giving him 983 yards from scrimmage entering Sunday’s contest.

Those numbers illustrate why Lawrence holds him in such high regard. Few running backs present the same combination of rushing production and receiving ability.

Atlanta has leaned heavily on its star running back this season, and there’s little reason to expect that to change against Cincinnati.

For Lawrence, the challenge is particularly interesting given his own reputation as one of the league’s most disruptive defensive tackles.

For the Bengals to leave Madrid with a win, stopping Bijan will be paramount. Lawrence and presumably the rest of the Bengals defense seem to understand what a challenge that will be.

Bengals Defense Faces Major Test Against Atlanta

The Bengals enter Sunday’s matchup with a 5-2 record after surviving a dramatic 43-36 overtime victory against the Tennessee Titans.

Lawrence played a significant role in that win, finishing with seven tackles and a sack of quarterback Cam Ward that helped prevent Tennessee from attempting a late go-ahead field goal.

He also recovered a fumble that set up a Cincinnati touchdown.

The performance gave Lawrence five sacks on the season and provided another reminder of his value to the defense.

His impact has been evident throughout the year, but Cincinnati still has work to do.

In a November 3 analysis for NFL.com, Dehner highlighted the defense’s difficulties with missed tackles, blown assignments, and explosive plays.

The Bengals ranked 30th in explosive play percentage and 23rd in defensive success rate through seven games, despite receiving strong contributions from their defensive line.

Those weaknesses could become especially problematic against a player with Robinson’s ability to turn routine touches into significant gains.

Cincinnati will need more than another impressive performance from Lawrence to keep Atlanta’s offense under control.

The Bengals’ linebackers and secondary must also tackle consistently and prevent Robinson from finding open space, particularly when he operates as a receiver.

Lawrence has made it clear how highly he regards the Falcons star.

Now the Bengals will have to show they can contain him when the teams meet Sunday at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.