Bengals Starter Makes Eye-Opening Dexter Lawrence Comparison

The Bengals front office had a clear focus in the 2026 offseason: improve the defense any way they could. The marquee addition came when the Bengals sent their No. 10 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Giants for star DT Dexter Lawrence.

Ahead of a key matchup with Jacksonville this Sunday, one of Lawrence’s teammates offered particularly strong praise for his impact. Cornerback DJ Turner compared Lawrence’s dominance to a varsity player going against JV competition.

DJ Turner Compares Dexter Lawrence to ‘Varsity’ Player

As an outside corner, Turner doesn’t play right alongside Lawrence, but based on his comments, he feels his impact throughout the game and sees it on tape. Turner told Charlie Goldsmith of FOX19 that he makes a point to watch Lawrence during film sessions. “He’s the most dominant person that I’ve ever been around or ever played with,” Turner said.

Turner took the praise even further, comparing Lawrence to a varsity player competing against JV competition. Turner’s comments carry additional weight considering his own level of play. He broke out in 2025 with 18 passes defensed, tied for third-most in the NFL.

Turner is no stranger to being around high-level talent. He spent four seasons at Michigan before entering the NFL and has shared a Bengals locker room with stars like Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Joe Burrow. That makes his description of Lawrence as the most dominant player he’s been around particularly noteworthy.

Dexter Lawrence Has Taken Over Late in Games

Turner’s praise may seem lofty, but Lawrence has been productive so far in 2026. The veteran defensive tackle has notched 10 pressures, with five coming in the fourth quarter, according to Goldsmith.

While the Bengals came up short last weekend in Pittsburgh, it wasn’t due to a lack of effort on Lawrence’s part. He had two sacks in the fourth quarter of that game and also generated a hit that forced a field goal.

Lawrence’s impact has also kept him on the field in obvious passing situations. He played 79% of Cincinnati’s defensive snaps against Pittsburgh and is tied for the most third-down pass-rush snaps (30) among NFL nose tackles, according to Goldsmith.

Lawrence himself has made it a point to focus on raising his play late in games. He told Goldsmith that he has been pleased with his play overall but that his game has elevated in the fourth quarter. This is something the Bengals defense needed: a closer with the confidence to take over when the game is on the line.

Dexter Lawrence Faces Jaguars Next

The Bengals face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Cincinnati Sunday. The team will certainly be looking to rebound from a disappointing loss. The Jaguars enter at 2-1 after a dominant 35-6 win over the New England Patriots last week. Lawrence and Turner will both have to be on their A-game to slow down Trevor Lawrence and company.

In a game with two good teams, it often comes down to the final moments. Lawrence believes in himself in those moments. The Bengals will certainly hope that Lawrence can continue to shine there and wreak havoc. Ultimately, that could be the difference between a big conference win and a loss that leaves the team reeling.