Bengals’ Joe Burrow Gets Honest About Execution in Dolphins Game

The Cincinnati Bengals pulled off an expected win against the 0-4 Miami Dolphins. This was a perfect game to get the Bengals back in the win column.

Cincy’s running game was way better this week than it was last week, rushing for 117 total yards as a team.

However, there were some sloppy moments during the game by both Dolphins and the Bengals. Both teams fumbled the football five times. Cincy fumbled twice and lost one of them. Joe Burrow addressed this issue after the game.

“We’ve got to be smarter,” Burrow said. “We’ve got to be smarter. Two fumbles in the red zone. A couple of personal fouls that hurt us, hurt our field position, gave them points on the board. We’ve got to be smarter.”

Burrow-Chase Connection Thrived

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase continue to be a thorn in NFL defenses. Chase, who was in concussion protocol last week, caught 7 six passes for 77 yards in Miami.

“Chase missed practice time this week after suffering a concussion last Sunday against Jacksonville, but that didn’t stop the All-Pro receiver from coming down with a highlight-reel, one-handed touchdown on a 45-yard throw from Burrow Sunday against the Miami Dolphins,” an ESPN article says.

“I saw the protection that I really like. It buys me time and space,” Burrow said in the article. “Pushed the ball downfield, and when you push the ball downfield with the guys that we have and (with) that kind of time, you can see what number one can do whenever the ball’s in the air. Obviously, an unbelievable play. You don’t want to take it for granted, but we’re used to it at this point.”

Burrow threw four touchdown passes and no picks. Interceptions were a problem against the Jacksonville Jaguars especially in crucial situations during the game.

Cincy’s Defense Stepped Up

Safety Jordan Battle had a couple of interceptions which put Cincy in great position to win. Considering the talent Cincy has, fans expect this defense to be better. With a high-powered offense, they don’t need to be the best, but they have to be good enough to get Joe Burrow and company back on the field when it matters most.

“Battle picked off Malik Willis on back-to-back drives in the second quarter,” an ESPN article says. “The veteran had a big game after saying this week he had a tell on how Willis throws the football — pointing out the Dolphins quarterback apparently taps the ball before he throws.”

“You study players and see things,” Battle said Sunday, “but it’s just trusting the game plan and putting me in position to make plays.”