Bengals’ Zac Taylor Sends Clear Message Despite Win vs Titans

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to pull off a win against the Tennessee Titans who are struggling as a football team.

Though Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was thrilled about the win, there’s also some concern about how Cincy starts football games.

“We won. I want a complete game, (and) I want to start the first quarter faster — those are things we are going to continue to talk about. But there is something to finding a way to win,” Taylor said in the Cincinnati Bengals article. “You guys have watched us play the last two years, and some of these games have gone the other direction.”

“So for our guys, particularly late in the fourth quarter and overtime, to step up and seal the game, I’m not going to dismiss that.”

Higgins and Chase Go Off

Burrow, though he threw for 435 yards, threw 3 interceptions which kept the Titans in the game.

Burrow was able to overcome the turnovers due to the two-headed monster at wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals. It was another day at the office for Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Both receivers went for 100 yards receiving.

“Ja’Marr Chase and Higgins each had 100-yard receiving games for the fourth time since 2021. Higgins had 10 receptions for 155 yards and two TDs and Chase added 11 catches for 141 yards and a score,” an ESPN article says.

“Burrow also threw TD passes to Mike Gesicki and Jack Endries. Gesicki’s 25-yard catch in the fourth quarter extended his streak to five games with a touchdown.”

“How many turnovers did we have? Four? Four turnovers are going to keep a team in the game,” Zac Taylor said. “There are just things we’re going to watch and clean up, but I am proud of the guys for finding a way to win the game.”

Cincy’s Defense Struggled

Bengals fans started receiving flashbacks after their defense gave up many yards to the Tennessee Titans.

Though Cincy’s offense got rolling in the second half for the second straight week, Cincy’s defense struggled to stop Titans quarterback Cam Ward. Ward threw for 304 yards and two touchdowns.

“Ward was 26 of 40 for 340 yards and two touchdowns,” the ESPN article says. “He put the Titans back on top with a 15-yard TD pass to Wan’Dale Robinson with 3:42 remaining. Gunnar Helm then caught Ward’s pass for the 2-point conversion to give Tennessee a 36-29 advantage. (Tony) Pollard rushed for 117 yards and two TDs, giving him five in the last two games.”