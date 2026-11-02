Does Ja’Marr Chase Have a Problem With Bengals Coach Zac Taylor?

The Bengals escaped Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans with a thrilling 43-36 overtime victory, but star receiver Ja’Marr Chase didn’t seem entirely satisfied.

Throughout the game, Chase appeared frustrated as Cincinnati struggled to put away a one-win Titans team.

Chase’s frustration spilled over into his postgame comments about head coach Zac Taylor and the team’s recurring slow starts.

The incident was notable on its own, but it’s even more interesting considering Chase has expressed frustration with Cincinnati’s coaching and offensive performance in the past.

Combined with several emotional sideline exchanges, these incidents raise an interesting question: Is there underlying tension between Cincinnati’s star receiver and his head coach?

Ja’Marr Chase Has Shown Frustration With Zac Taylor Before

Sunday wasn’t the first time Chase publicly expressed frustration with Cincinnati’s offensive struggles.

Following the Bengals’ 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on November 17, 2024, Chase was asked how the team could improve its inability to finish close games.

According to NBC Sports, Chase directed the question toward Taylor and the coaching staff, explaining that his responsibility was to play football rather than call offensive plays.

The comments generated discussion about Cincinnati’s coaching and the frustration surrounding the team’s inability to win close games.

Nearly two years later, the Bengals are still struggling with some of the same issues.

The Bengals have trailed by double digits in the first half of three of their last four games.

Chase was also visibly frustrated on the sideline during Sunday’s contest. Taylor addressed the incident afterward, describing the game as emotional and acknowledging that such interactions are part of football.

Chase is certainly an emotional player, but one possible issue for him and Bengals fans is that Taylor doesn’t always seem to have the answers for why the Bengals start slow.

Taylor strongly defended his receiver after the game, explaining that Chase’s frustration came from his competitiveness and desire to help the team win.

Does Ja’Marr Chase Have an Issue With Zac Taylor?

During Cincinnati’s September 2025 loss to the Denver Broncos, cameras captured Chase appearing frustrated during a sideline conversation with Taylor. The exchange generated speculation about their relationship, but both Chase and Taylor subsequently downplayed the incident, explaining that those conversations are a normal part of their working relationship.

While the repeated incidents might suggest dissatisfaction with Cincinnati’s offensive coaching, Chase has publicly rejected suggestions that he has a personal problem with Taylor.

Following the Broncos incident, Chase told reporters that speculation about their sideline conversation had been exaggerated.

Chase explained that Taylor encourages him to speak openly during difficult games.

“He’s always willing to listen. He don’t really push me off or nothing like that.”

Chase described their sideline conversations as normal, explaining that his emotions sometimes make discussions appear more confrontational than they actually are.

Taylor has similarly praised Chase’s passion, calling him one of his favorite players to coach.

In response to Chase’s emotions throughout the Titans game, Taylor said, “I kind of like it, to be honest with you.”

Ja’Marr Chase’s Frustration Raises Questions About Bengals Coaching

The history of these incidents suggests that Chase isn’t afraid to voice his frustrations when Cincinnati’s offense struggles.

Still, there’s an important distinction between questioning a coach’s decisions and disliking the coach himself.

While Chase’s frustration with the team’s offensive performance is evident, his previous comments suggest he has a good working relationship with Taylor.

For now, the Bengals are winning despite their struggles. At some point, however, they will need to play more complete football if they want to be true contenders in the AFC.

Taylor has repeatedly defended his star receiver’s passion and competitiveness. The bigger challenge now is addressing the offensive inconsistencies that continue to frustrate Chase and Bengals fans alike.

The Bengals’ next chance for a complete game will come in Madrid against the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday.