Joe Burrow, Dexter Lawrence Live Up to ‘Legendary’ Message in Bengals Win

The Cincinnati Bengals needed some magic to escape Sunday’s matchup with the Tennessee Titans, and two of their biggest stars stepped up to deliver.

Quarterback Joe Burrow and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II both played crucial roles in Cincinnati’s dramatic 43-36 overtime victory.

But as the Bengals faced a seven-point deficit late in the fourth quarter, Lawrence had a special message for his quarterback.

The star defensive tackle encouraged Burrow to be “legendary” before watching him lead a game-tying touchdown drive. Lawrence then made a game-changing play of his own, helping ensure Cincinnati would have an opportunity to win.

Afterward, Lawrence revealed the exchange between the two Bengals stars, providing a memorable moment from an otherwise frustrating afternoon.

Dexter Lawrence Delivers ‘Legendary’ Message to Joe Burrow

With the Bengals trailing 36-29 late in regulation, Lawrence approached Burrow before the quarterback returned to the field.

During an interview with Bengals.com’s Geoff Hobson, Lawrence explained what he told his teammate.

“I looked at him and told him he was legendary,” Lawrence said. “And go be legendary, and that’s what he did.”

Lawrence explained that the message wasn’t something he had planned.

“It was on my heart,” he said, describing how he saw Burrow preparing to return to the field and felt compelled to encourage him.

Burrow responded exactly as Lawrence had hoped.

The Bengals quarterback led the offense downfield, finding Tee Higgins for an 18-yard touchdown with 1:17 remaining to tie the game at 36.

But Cincinnati still needed its defense to prevent Tennessee from stealing the victory.

The Titans moved near field-goal range on the ensuing possession, threatening to undo Burrow’s comeback.

That’s when Lawrence delivered his own heroic moment.

Working alongside fellow defensive lineman Boye Mafe, Lawrence sacked Titans quarterback Cam Ward, knocking Tennessee out of realistic field-goal range and forcing a punt.

Burrow then led Cincinnati on a five-play, 70-yard touchdown drive to begin overtime, finishing it himself with a nine-yard rushing score.

The Bengals subsequently forced a turnover on downs to secure the victory.

Dexter Lawrence Proves His Value to Bengals

Lawrence’s performance was another reminder of why Cincinnati made a blockbuster trade to acquire him during the offseason.

The former New York Giants standout has quickly become an important piece of the Bengals’ revamped defense.

His impact against Tennessee extended beyond the late sack.

Earlier in the game, Lawrence recovered a fumble forced by Mafe, setting up a Bengals touchdown. He also helped linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. stop Titans running back Tony Pollard in the end zone for a safety.

Lawrence finished the afternoon with seven tackles and his fifth sack of the season.

After the game, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor praised the defensive tackle for delivering in a crucial situation.

“That’s why you trade for a guy like that,” Taylor said, describing Lawrence as the impact player Cincinnati had hoped to acquire.

Burrow echoed that sentiment, emphasizing the importance of Lawrence’s fourth-quarter sack.

The quarterback also acknowledged the mistakes that made the game so difficult.

Burrow admitted Cincinnati couldn’t consistently overcome the kinds of turnovers it committed against Tennessee.

Despite those mistakes, Burrow finished with 462 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and the overtime winner on the ground.

The victory improved Cincinnati’s record to 5-2, keeping the Bengals firmly in the AFC North race.

The Bengals have to feel good about two of their biggest stars and leaders, not only encouraging each other but backing up their words with game-changing plays.