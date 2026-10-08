Bengals’ Joe Burrow Pushes Offensive Tactic Amid Balance Struggles

The Cincinnati Bengals are struggling to be a balanced offense once again which has proved to be a problem in years past.

The Cincinnati Bengals rushed for 23 total yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Yes, it was that rough.

According to Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals should be going under center more to keep the offense balanced.

“The Cincinnati Bengals have been trying to incorporate more offense from under the center,” Patrick Judis wrote in a Cincy Jungle article. “They made an effort all offseason to work out any kinks. Many wondered what would happen to it after they abandoned it against the Jacksonville Jaguars in their loss on Sunday. However, Burrow isn’t going to push to trash it.”

“We obviously have to be better at it,” Burrow said. “We’re still going to stick with it and keep getting reps invested in that. I think it’s very valuable, so we have to be able to do it. But we need to do better.”

Joe Burrow Needs To Play Better

Let’s call it for what it is. Joe Burrow cannot afford to turn the ball over at crucial times during the game throwing 2 interceptions during the game.

The Bengals also needs to find a balance offensively. Burrow threw the ball 54 times against the Jags, becoming one-dimensional.

Going under center as an offense keeps opposing defenses off-balanced, not knowing where the ball is at times.

“The ending the Jaguars game was a special situation with a mixture of circumstances,” Judis wrote. The biggest was they weren’t able to run the ball well at all.

“Second was them falling behind while the defense wasn’t going to be able to keep them off the scoreboard regularly enough since Cam Little would be able to convert those long field goals that may usually be punts. That meant Burrow and the offense needed to go to work. Safe to say that if the run was working we would have seen more from them.

Cincy Dealing With Some Injuries

With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins dealing with injuries, Cincy has no choice but to fix their run game.

One could argue that the Cincinnati Bengals injuries during the game also contributed to the Sunday loss.

Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase went out due to a concussion early in the first half. Tee Higgins also suffered an injury late in the game after he had a huge game.

“Ja’Marr Chase missed the second half because of a concussion, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said in his postgame news conference,” Ben Baby wrote in an ESPN article. “Then on the Bengals’ final drive of the game, Tee Higgins suffered an adductor injury after a catch during the game’s final minutes.”